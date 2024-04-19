IPL 2024: Tamil Nadu couple's CSK-themed wedding invitation goes viral (WATCH)

A Tamil Nadu couple's ingenious wedding invitation, inspired by the IPL and adorned with Chennai Super Kings' colors and logo, has taken the internet by storm.

Celebrating their special day in true CSK style, a couple from Tamil Nadu has captured the internet's attention with their IPL-themed wedding invite. Mimicking the iconic Chennai Super Kings (CSK) colors and logo, the invite cleverly incorporates elements of the cricketing world, resembling an IPL ticket. Complete with match-like language such as "Match Preview" and "Match Prediction," the invite has garnered viral fame, receiving over 60,000 views on Instagram within hours.

The couple, Giftleen Persi and Martin Robert, are wished a lifetime of partnership akin to a fantastic cricketing duo. The post also showcases the newlyweds posing with a trophy-esque cut-out poster featuring their images, sparking congratulations and well wishes from users. As the IPL season unfolds, this heartwarming gesture adds a touch of cricketing flair to matrimonial celebrations.

