    IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant faces emotional homecoming as Delhi Capitals brace for Sunrisers Hyderabad challenge

    Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant gears up for a poignant return to his home ground as he leads his team against the formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

    Rishabh Pant is gearing up for an emotional return to his home ground as he leads the Delhi Capitals against a formidable Sunrisers Hyderabad side in an IPL showdown. Despite facing a challenging journey last year, Pant, now donning the captain's armband, must employ innovative strategies to thwart Sunrisers Hyderabad's relentless onslaught.

    With a mixed bag of results this season, Delhi Capitals have showcased resilience with notable victories over Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad, positioned fourth in the IPL points table, present a formidable challenge with their record-breaking batting performances, setting daunting totals that demand both courage and skill to counter.

    As 'Captain Pant' takes charge, he must carefully manage his resources on a Kotla pitch offering favorable bounce and carry. The likes of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, boasting impressive strike rates, pose a significant threat to Delhi's pace attack led by Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mukesh Kumar.

    Additionally, Heinrich Klaasen's prowess as a finisher adds to Sunrisers' batting firepower, posing a daunting challenge for Delhi's bowlers. However, the introduction of Kuldeep Yadav's spin could potentially tilt the scales in Delhi's favor, supported by Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel.

    In light of David Warner's injury, Pant and head coach Ricky Ponting are wary of Sunrisers' batting prowess, albeit Jake Fraser-McGurk's promising performances offer a glimmer of hope. While Sunrisers' batting has been formidable, their bowling lineup has struggled on batting-friendly tracks, except for skipper Pat Cummins.

    For Delhi Capitals, setting a competitive total or chasing down a manageable score will be pivotal strategies against Sunrisers Hyderabad, capitalizing on their opponents' bowling vulnerabilities. Ultimately, Pant's leadership and strategic acumen will play a crucial role in navigating this stern test against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

    Squads:

    Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c&wk), David Warner, Abishek Porel, Ricky Bhui, Yash Dhull, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Swastik Chikara, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Sumit Kumar, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav (wk), Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

    Time: 7:30PM IST.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 3:21 PM IST
