IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur applauds CSK captain MS Dhoni for his leadership style ahead of the tournament opener

Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur praises the leadership approach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni as he gears up for his return to the IPL franchise.

Shardul Thakur, fresh from a triumphant Ranji Trophy campaign with Mumbai, eagerly anticipates his return to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. Thakur, who had a challenging season last year, is eager to grow under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Reflecting on his upcoming stint with CSK, Thakur lauds Dhoni's leadership philosophy, which emphasizes allowing individuals to thrive.

Thakur, who rejoins CSK after stints with Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, acknowledges his subpar performance in the previous IPL season but expresses excitement about playing under Dhoni's guidance. He appreciates Dhoni's approach of providing freedom to players and encouraging them to take ownership of their performances.

The all-rounder highlights CSK's team culture, emphasising its family-like atmosphere. Thakur looks forward to joining CSK alongside new recruits like Sameer Rizvi, Daryl Mitchell, and Rachin Ravindra.

Additionally, Thakur reflects on Mumbai's successful Ranji campaign, commending his teammates and the Mumbai Cricket Association for their collective effort and dedication. He particularly praises young talent Musheer Khan for his exceptional performance in the final, expressing confidence in his readiness for top-level cricket.

Thakur concludes by expressing his delight in witnessing young players like Khan excel immediately, underscoring their maturity and readiness for the highest level of competition.

