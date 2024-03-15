Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cheteshwar Pujara was considered but not selected for England Tests: Report

    A recent report sheds light on the selection process for the Indian cricket team's Test matches against England, revealing that Cheteshwar Pujara was considered but ultimately not chosen.

    cricket Cheteshwar Pujara was considered but not selected for England Tests: Report osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 5:42 PM IST

    According to a recent report, Indian cricket team stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara was under consideration for the last three Test matches against England in the concluded series. However, chief selector Ajit Agarkar ultimately opted for youngster Devdutt Padikkal. Despite Pujara's impressive domestic track record, Agarkar favored Padikkal due to his height, which was seen as an advantage against the England bowlers. The decision was also influenced by Padikkal's promising performance in the Ranji Trophy.

    A BCCI source disclosed, "It was Agarkar who suggested Jurel's name... Picking a youngster who hasn't had much red-ball exposure at the top level straightaway into the Indian side for an important series like England was always going to be a brave call but Agarkar had seen enough to vouch for the youngster." The source further revealed that despite discussions about Pujara's inclusion considering his Ranji Trophy form, Agarkar remained steadfast in his decision to back Padikkal.

    Padikkal eventually made his debut in the final Test in Dharamsala, where he showcased composure with a gritty 65 in the first innings against the England bowlers.

    Also Read: ICC implements 'Stop Clock' for white-ball international matches from T20 World Cup 2024

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 7:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur applauds CSK captain MS Dhoni for his leadership style ahead of the tournament opener osf

    IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur applauds CSK captain MS Dhoni for his leadership style ahead of the tournament opener

    cricket ICC implements 'Stop Clock' for white-ball international matches from T20 World Cup 2024 osf

    ICC implements 'Stop Clock' for white-ball international matches from T20 World Cup 2024

    cricket Harbhajan Singh advises against the participation of Pakistan cricketers in IPL, Urges fans to stop dreaming osf

    IPL 2024: Harbhajan advises against the participation of Pakistan players in IPL, Urges fans to stop dreaming

    cricket Ishan Kishan mimics Lasith Malinga's bowling action during Mumbai Indians practice (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Ishan Kishan mimics Malinga's bowling action during Mumbai Indians practice (WATCH)

    cricket Delhi Capitals face setback as Lungi Ngidi pulls out of IPL 2024, Jake Fraser-McGurk named replacement osf

    Delhi Capitals face setback as Lungi Ngidi pulls out of IPL 2024, Jake Fraser-McGurk named replacement

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Welfare pension beneficiaries to receive arrears of Rs 4800 before Vishu, says FM KN Balagopal anr

    Kerala: Welfare pension beneficiaries to receive arrears of Rs 4800 before Vishu, says FM KN Balagopal

    Hamas presents ceasefire proposal; Hostage and prisoner exchange details revealed avv

    Hamas presents ceasefire proposal; Hostage and prisoner exchange details revealed

    cricket IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur applauds CSK captain MS Dhoni for his leadership style ahead of the tournament opener osf

    IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur applauds CSK captain MS Dhoni for his leadership style ahead of the tournament opener

    Hina Khan reveals she is suffering from gastroesophageal reflux illness, says 'worsens during Ramadan' RKK

    Hina Khan reveals she is suffering from gastroesophageal reflux illness, says 'worsens during Ramadan'

    BRS MLC K Kavitha being brought to Delhi by ED in connection with liquor policy case; check details AJR

    BRS MLC K Kavitha being brought to Delhi by ED in connection with liquor policy case

    Recent Videos

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon