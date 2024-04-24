Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant's 6,4,6,6,6 in the final over against Gujarat Titans lights up the stadium (WATCH)

    Experience the electrifying spectacle as Rishabh Pant's explosive batting display in the final over against Gujarat Titans sets the IPL 2024 ablaze, sparking excitement amidst discussions about the impending T20 World Cup.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 10:13 PM IST

    In a sensational display of power hitting, Rishabh Pant's onslaught in the final over against Gujarat Titans (GT) left spectators awestruck during the IPL 2024. With Delhi Capitals (DC) commencing the over at 193/4, Pant's remarkable batting spree propelled them to a staggering 224/4. Pant's extraordinary sequence of 6,4,6,6,6 off the last five balls left GT in disbelief, as the DC skipper remained unbeaten on a blistering 88* off just 43 deliveries.

    As discussions about the IPL 2024 ensue, the impending T20 World Cup adds to the anticipation, with speculation rife about player selections for the marquee event. Amidst intense competition for spots, Pant's stellar performances position him as a strong contender for the role of the primary wicketkeeper-batter in the Indian cricket team.

    Despite recovering from injury sustained in a car accident, Pant has exhibited astute wicketkeeping skills and consistent batting form. However, his breathtaking display against GT showcased an unparalleled level of dominance, solidifying his reputation as one of the most explosive batsmen in contemporary cricket.

    In the same match, Pant, along with Axar Patel, orchestrated Delhi Capitals' formidable total of 224/4. Following a turbulent start, medium pacer Sandeep Warrier's impressive spell dismantled GT's top order. However, Axar (66 off 43 balls) and Pant's scintillating partnership of 113 runs rejuvenated DC's innings, with Pant leading the charge with eight towering sixes and five boundaries. Additionally, Tristan Stubbs' quickfire 26 off 7 balls further bolstered DC's formidable total.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 10:25 PM IST
