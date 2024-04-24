Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    South African cricketer David Miller ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Camilla Harris (WATCH)

    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 9:41 PM IST

    Delve into the heartwarming celebration as South African cricketer David Miller exchanges vows with his longtime love, Camilla Harris, in a beautiful wedding ceremony that captures the essence of love and commitment.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Instagram

    South African cricketer David Miller exchanged vows with his longtime partner Camilla Harris in a beautiful wedding ceremony that captivated fans worldwide.

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Camilla Harris joyfully announced their wedding on Instagram, sharing enchanting glimpses of their special day with their followers.

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Instagram

    The stunning backdrop of Cape Town served as the idyllic setting for David and Camilla's wedding, creating a magical atmosphere filled with love and joy.

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Known for his remarkable talent in white-ball cricket, David Miller has garnered accolades both internationally for South Africa and in the prestigious Indian Premier League (IPL).

    article_image5

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Miller played a pivotal role in guiding the Gujarat Titans to victory in the 2022 IPL season, showcasing his prowess and skill on the cricket field.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Beyond his professional achievements, David Miller's marriage to Camilla represents a significant milestone in his personal life, marking the beginning of a new journey together.

    article_image7

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Last year, on August 31st, Miller delightedly announced their engagement on Instagram, sharing the memorable moment with his followers and expressing his excitement for their future together.

    article_image8

    Image Credit: Instagram

    As David and Camilla embark on this new chapter in their lives, cricket enthusiasts and well-wishers from around the world join in celebrating their love and wishing them a lifetime of happiness and bliss.

    article_image9

    Image Credit: Instagram

    The union of David Miller and Camilla Harris symbolizes not only a bond of love and companionship but also the merging of two hearts destined to journey through life together.

    article_image10

    Image Credit: Instagram

    With love as their guide and each other as their anchor, David and Camilla step into the future hand in hand, ready to face whatever adventures come their way.

    article_image11

    Image Credit: Instagram

    The wedding ceremony between David Miller and Camilla Harris was a perfect blend of elegance, romance, and joy, creating unforgettable memories for the couple and their guests alike.

