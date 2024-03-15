IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant nails MS Dhoni's helicopter shot in Delhi Capitals practice session

Rishabh Pant, the dynamic Indian cricketer, is back in action and honing his skills with vigor as he prepares for the IPL 2024 season. After a year-long hiatus due to a harrowing accident just before the dawn of 2023, Pant is gearing up to lead the Delhi Capitals once again.

Following a gruelling period of rehabilitation from multiple fractures and injuries sustained in the accident, Pant has been granted clearance by the National Cricket Academy to rejoin the IPL fray in his familiar role as a wicketkeeper-batsman. With his sights set on making a resounding impact, Pant is poised to make waves in the upcoming tournament.

During a practice session on Thursday (March 14), the Delhi Capitals skipper showcased his prowess with the bat, executing a flawless MS Dhoni-style Helicopter Shot. Displaying remarkable finesse, Pant dispatched a delivery aimed at his pads with effortless grace, complete with the signature bat twirl reminiscent of Dhoni's trademark stroke.

As Pant gears up for his highly anticipated return to competitive cricket, all eyes will be on his performance. With leadership responsibilities awaiting him at the helm of the Delhi Capitals, Pant is also eyeing a spot in the Indian squad for the impending T20 World Cup, adding further motivation to his comeback journey.

Pant's remarkable recovery, defying initial prognoses of an 18-month recuperation period, stands as a testament to his resilience and determination. His swift return to form is not only a boon for the Delhi Capitals but also a significant boost for the Indian team, given his invaluable contributions on the field.

The Delhi Capitals will kick off their IPL 2024 campaign with an away fixture against the Punjab Kings on March 23 at the newly inaugurated Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, marking the beginning of what promises to be an enthralling season of cricketing action.

