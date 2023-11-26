Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024 retention day: Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur in the spotlight as teams shuffle for the next season

    As the IPL 2024 Retention Day unfolds, the cricketing world is abuzz with anticipation and speculation. Star players like Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur are at the center of attention as franchises make crucial decisions ahead of the upcoming season.

    First Published Nov 26, 2023, 1:09 PM IST

    As the IPL 2024 Retention Day unfolds, anticipations rise regarding potential movements of top players, notably Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur. Hardik Pandya, the captain of Gujarat Titans, is generating significant buzz amid reports hinting at his departure from the franchise and a possible return to Mumbai Indians. This speculation raises eyebrows, especially given Rohit Sharma's current captaincy at Mumbai Indians, showing no signs of relinquishment. Several franchises have already made notable decisions, releasing players such as Sarfaraz Khan and Manish Pandey from Delhi Capitals, and trading Shahbaz Ahmed and Mayank Dagar between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

    Confirmed transfers include Romario Shepherd moving from Mumbai Indians to Lucknow Super Giants, and Devdutt Padikkal joining Lucknow Super Giants from Rajasthan Royals, while Avesh Khan has shifted to Rajasthan Royals from Lucknow Super Giants.

    Prominent rumours and moves:

    Shardul Thakur: Despite being acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 10.75 crore, rumors circulate that the franchise is keen to offload the versatile all-rounder before the auction, creating financial flexibility.

    Prithvi Shaw: Amid speculation about the opening batter's future following a challenging season with Delhi Capitals, indications suggest that Shaw is likely to be retained by the franchise.

    Hardik Pandya: The Gujarat Titans' captain appears poised for a move, with strong indications of a shift to Mumbai Indians. The intrigue lies in whether Pandya will assume a leadership role or join Rohit Sharma's formidable squad at MI.

