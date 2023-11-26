Mohammed Shami's heroic act of rescuing accident victim in Nainital (WATCH)

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami played the role of a lifesaver in Nainital when he rescued an individual involved in a car accident. Late on Saturday night, Shami took to social media to recount the incident through a video. In the footage, he detailed how he, along with others, managed to safely extricate the person from a car that had careened downhill, averting a potential disaster. Shami, renowned for his prowess in demolishing opposition batters with his lethal bowling, transformed into a saviour for an unidentified individual.

Present in Nainital during the occurrence, Shami disclosed that the accident unfolded right before his eyes as the person's vehicle descended down a hill in front of his own. Swiftly responding, the fast bowler averted a tragedy and ensured the person's safety.

Taking to Instagram, Shami posted the video with the caption: "He's so lucky god gave him a second life. His car fell down from the hill road near Nainital just in front of my car. We took him out very safely."

Hailing from a modest background, Shami shared in a recent interview that he has driven a variety of vehicles, including bikes, cars, tractors, buses, and even trucks. Despite his love for driving, especially on highways, Shami acknowledged refraining from riding bikes after representing India to avoid potential injuries. Reflecting on his diverse driving experiences, he humorously mentioned driving a tractor into a pond during his youth, earning a scolding from his father.

