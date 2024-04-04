IPL 2024: Punjab Kings clinch thrilling victory over Gujarat Titans in nail-biter

Punjab Kings' dynamic finishers, Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, showcased their prowess in the slog overs, orchestrating a remarkable performance that propelled Punjab Kings to a thrilling victory in the final over. With this win, the visitors secured their second victory of the season by 3 wickets.

The Gujarat Titans posted a challenging total of 199/4 in their allotted 20 overs, with skipper Shubman Gill leading the charge with a splendid 89 off 48 deliveries, anchoring the innings from start to finish. Rahul Tewatia's quickfire 23 off 8 balls in the closing stages, along with valuable contributions from Sai Sudharsan and the returning Kane Williamson, further bolstered the Titans' total.

However, the Kings' chase didn't kick off as smoothly as they hoped, losing Shikhar Dhawan early in the 2nd over, followed by Jonny Bairstow's dismissal within the powerplay. Nonetheless, Prabhsimran Singh's aggressive knock of 35 runs off 24 balls provided some momentum to the Kings' innings.

The seasoned duo of Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza stumbled under pressure and departed cheaply for Punjab Kings. However, the young pair of Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma refused to succumb, even with the daunting task of 89 runs required in 46 balls after losing half of their lineup.

Jitesh Sharma took on Rashid Khan with consecutive sixes but fell attempting a third. Then, Ashutosh, the impact player, partnered with Shashank, adding 43 crucial runs for the 7th wicket, with Ashutosh scoring 31 off 17 deliveries, including 3 fours and a six. Shashank's unbeaten 61 off 29 balls, his maiden IPL fifty, featured 6 fours and 4 sixes, igniting the stadium.

As the match reached a thrilling climax, with only Umesh Yadav left to bowl the final over, Darshan Nalkande was entrusted with defending 7 runs off 6 balls. Despite bowling his first over of the night, Darshan rose to the occasion, dismissing Ashutosh on the first ball, and skillfully navigating through tense moments to bring victory within grasp.

Amidst the excitement, Noor Ahmad shone brightly with figures of 2/32, claiming wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh in his opening two overs. Mohit Sharma, the impactful bowler, continued his stellar form, securing the purple cap after dismissing Sikandar Raza in the 13th over.

Also Read: IPL 2024 breaks viewership records: 35 crore tune in for first 10 matches, says official broadcaster