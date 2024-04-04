Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024 breaks viewership records: 35 crore tune in for first 10 matches, says official broadcaster

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) smashes viewership records as the tournament garners a staggering 35 crore viewership in its first 10 matches of IPL 2024.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 10:40 PM IST

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) has set a new benchmark in viewership, with its first 10 matches garnering an astounding 35 crore viewers, according to the event's official broadcaster. This figure surpasses the viewership records of all previous editions, even those held during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney Star, the broadcasting giant, revealed that the overall watch-time for the tournament has reached a staggering 8028 crore minutes, marking a 20% increase compared to last year's statistics.

    Sanjog Gupta, Head of Disney Star (Sports), expressed delight at the overwhelming response, emphasising the broadcaster's commitment to enhancing fan engagement and amplifying the excitement surrounding the tournament. Disney Star is airing the IPL across 14 feeds in 10 languages, including a special feed in Indian Sign Language catering to Deaf, Hard-of-Hearing, and Visually Impaired fans.

    The IPL kicked off with a bang, drawing 16.8 crore viewers for the opening clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22. The inaugural day also witnessed a record-breaking watch-time of 1276 crore minutes, setting the stage for an electrifying season of cricket action.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
