Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Preity Zinta sets record straight on alleged Rohit Sharma comment; Calls it 'FAKE'

    Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta dismisses a circulating fake quote attributed to her regarding cricketer Rohit Sharma, labelling it 'Fake News'

    cricket IPL 2024: Preity Zinta sets record straight on alleged Rohit Sharma comment; Calls it 'FAKE' osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 10:44 PM IST

    Punjab Kings co-owner, Preity Zinta, has addressed the circulating fake quote regarding her alleged statement about wanting Rohit Sharma in her team, calling it "#Fakenews." Amidst speculation over Sharma's future with Mumbai Indians, Zinta emphasises her respect for the cricketer and clarifies that she has never discussed him in any interview nor made such a statement. She urges media to verify information before circulation and emphasizes the team's focus on winning games in IPL 2024.

    "#Fakenews ! All these articles are completely fake & baseless. I hold Rohit Sharma in very high regard & am a big fan of his, but I have NEVER DISCUSSED him in any interview nor made this STATEMENT ! "I also have a lot of respect for Shikhar Dhawan & he being currently injured , makes these articles appear in very poor taste. These articles are a perfect example of how misinformation is picked up without any verification & circulated online. I humbly request all Media to refrain from circulating this & embarrassing all concerned parties ?? All I want to say is that we have a great team currently & our only focus is to win games & make the most out of #IPL2024 Thank you. @PunjabKingsIPL"

    Also Read: IPL 2024: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni shine as CSK sets strong total against LSG

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 10:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni shine as CSK sets strong total against LSG osf

    IPL 2024: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni shine as CSK sets strong total against LSG

    cricket Rohit Sharma weighs in on India's T20 World Cup wicketkeeping conundrum osf

    Rohit Sharma weighs in on India's T20 World Cup wicketkeeping conundrum

    cricket IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma celebrate MI's win over PBKS together in dressing room (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma celebrate MI's win over PBKS together in dressing room (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Athiya Shetty's 'my everything' post for KL Rahul goes viral ahead of LSG vs CSK clash osf

    IPL 2024: Athiya Shetty's 'my everything' post for KL Rahul goes viral ahead of LSG vs CSK clash

    cricket IPL 2024: Tamil Nadu couple's CSK-themed wedding invitation goes viral (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Tamil Nadu couple's CSK-themed wedding invitation goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    BrahMos delivery to Philippines amid South China sea tensions bolsters India's defence partner status: Expert snt

    BrahMos delivery to Philippines amid South China sea tensions bolsters India's defence partner status: Experts

    cricket IPL 2024: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni shine as CSK sets strong total against LSG osf

    IPL 2024: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni shine as CSK sets strong total against LSG

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 60.03% voting till 7 pm in Phase 1, confirms EC; check state-wise voter turnout snt

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 60.03% voting till 7 pm in Phase 1, confirms EC; check state-wise voter turnout

    cricket Rohit Sharma weighs in on India's T20 World Cup wicketkeeping conundrum osf

    Rohit Sharma weighs in on India's T20 World Cup wicketkeeping conundrum

    Football Julian Nagelsmann commits to coaching Germany national Football team until 2026 osf

    Julian Nagelsmann to remain Germany national team's coach until atleast 2026 World Cup

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon