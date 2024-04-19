Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni shine as CSK sets strong total against LSG

    In a thrilling IPL 2024 clash at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) showcased their batting prowess, posting a formidable total of 176/6 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

    cricket IPL 2024: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni shine as CSK sets strong total against LSG osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 9:29 PM IST

    In an electrifying IPL 2024 encounter at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Chennai Super Kings showcased their batting prowess, posting a formidable 176 for 6 against Lucknow Super Giants. Ravindra Jadeja's well-crafted fifty, coupled with MS Dhoni's explosive cameo, propelled CSK to a commanding total.

    The highlight of the innings came in the 19th over when MS Dhoni, with his trademark finesse, executed a never-seen-before six by scooping Mohsin Khan right over the wicketkeeper's head. It was a moment of sheer brilliance from the veteran cricketer.

    Earlier, LSG captain KL Rahul's decision to bowl first after winning the toss seemed strategic. However, CSK's resilience was evident as they brought in Rizvi as an impact player after losing four wickets within 12 overs. Despite Krunal Pandya's commendable bowling effort for LSG, CSK managed to maintain their momentum.

    In the final over, MS Dhoni's onslaught against Yash Thakur yielded two fours and a six, contributing significantly to CSK's total of 19 runs in the over. Dhoni's unbeaten 28 off just 9 deliveries, boasting a strike rate of 311.11, added crucial runs to the scoreboard. Additionally, Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 57 off 40 deliveries played a pivotal role in CSK's strong batting display.

    With a challenging target set, the stage is set for an enthralling contest as CSK aims to defend their total against LSG.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 9:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Rohit Sharma weighs in on India's T20 World Cup wicketkeeping conundrum osf

    Rohit Sharma weighs in on India's T20 World Cup wicketkeeping conundrum

    cricket IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma celebrate MI's win over PBKS together in dressing room (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma celebrate MI's win over PBKS together in dressing room (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Athiya Shetty's 'my everything' post for KL Rahul goes viral ahead of LSG vs CSK clash osf

    IPL 2024: Athiya Shetty's 'my everything' post for KL Rahul goes viral ahead of LSG vs CSK clash

    cricket IPL 2024: Tamil Nadu couple's CSK-themed wedding invitation goes viral (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Tamil Nadu couple's CSK-themed wedding invitation goes viral (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant faces emotional homecoming as Delhi Capitals brace for Sunrisers Hyderabad challenge osf

    IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant faces emotional homecoming as Delhi Capitals brace for Sunrisers Hyderabad challenge

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 60.03% voting till 7 pm in Phase 1, confirms EC; check state-wise voter turnout snt

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 60.03% voting till 7 pm in Phase 1, confirms EC; check state-wise voter turnout

    cricket Rohit Sharma weighs in on India's T20 World Cup wicketkeeping conundrum osf

    Rohit Sharma weighs in on India's T20 World Cup wicketkeeping conundrum

    Football Julian Nagelsmann commits to coaching Germany national Football team until 2026 osf

    Julian Nagelsmann to remain Germany national team's coach until atleast 2026 World Cup

    Hubballi horror: Neha Hiremath's father says 'love jihad' is spreading rapidly, urges govt action (WATCH) snt

    Hubballi horror: Neha Hiremath's father says 'love jihad' is spreading rapidly, urges govt action (WATCH)

    Sherlyn Chopra HOT SEXY pictures: 6 times the actress flaunted her BOLD body RKK

    Sherlyn Chopra HOT SEXY pictures: 6 times the actress flaunted her BOLD body

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon