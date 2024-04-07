IPL 2024: Phase two schedule for 'TATA IPL Fan Park' revealed by BCCI

The BCCI has announced the schedule for Phase Two of the highly anticipated TATA IPL Fan Park 2024, promising a continuation of thrilling cricket action and fan excitement across various states and cities in India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the itinerary for Phase Two of the thrilling TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) Fan Park 2024. Set to kick off after April 07, 2024, across various states and cities in India, this phase follows the earlier announcement by the BCCI to host 50 TATA IPL Fan Parks during the 17th edition of the prestigious IPL.

Starting from March 22, 2024, to April 7, 2024, the BCCI commenced the festivities with 15 Fan Parks across 11 Indian states. Following this, five Fan Parks will concurrently unfold across different cities every weekend, with Kolhapur, Warangal, Hamirpur, Bhopal, and Rourkela reinitiating the excitement on April 13 and April 14. This coincides with thrilling matches featuring Punjab Kings versus Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders against Lucknow Super Giants, and a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

The final leg of the Fan Parks will culminate on May 24, 2024 (Qualifier 2) and May 26, 2026 (Final) across Agra, Vadodara, Tumkur, Tezpur, and Goa. Continuing its tradition of bringing cricket closer to fans globally and locally, the BCCI ensures an unforgettable experience at the Fan Parks. Attendees can expect entertainment galore with music, merchandise, food courts, games, and exciting activations by IPL's official sponsors.

As the tournament and Fan Parks grow with each passing season, visitors will have the chance to display their passion for their favourite IPL team, player, and the game of cricket, turning every moment into a cherished fan experience.

Here is the full list:

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh - 4th - 5th May

Agra, Uttar Pradesh - 24th & 26th May

Jodhpur, Rajasthan - 11th - 12th May

Kota, Rajasthan - 18th - 19th May

Jalpaiguri, West Bengal - 11th - 12th May

Kolhapur, Maharashtra - 13th - 14th April

Ratnagiri, Maharashtra - 27th - 28th April

Tirunelvelli, Tamil Nadu - 11th - 12th May

Trichy, Tamil Nadu - 18th - 19th May

Puducherry - 4th - 5th May

Dehradun, Uttarakhand - 27th - 28th April

Vadodara, Gujarat - 24th & 26th May

Belgavi, Karnataka - 20th - 21st April

Mangalore, Karnataka - 4th - 5th May

Hubli, Karnataka - 18th - 19th May

Tumkur, Karnataka - 24th & 26th May

Dhanbad, Jharkand - 27th - 28th April

Bhatinda, Punjab - 20th - 21st April

Ludhiana, Punjab - 4th - 5th May

Warangal, Telangana - 13th - 14th April

Bhillai, Chattisgarh - 20th - 21st April

Guntur, Andhra Pradesh - 20th - 21st April

Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh - 27th - 28th April

Jorhat, Assam - 18th - 19th May

Tezpur, Assam - 24th & 26th May

Patna, Bihar - 4th - 5th May

Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh - 13th - 14th April

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh - 18th - 19th May

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh - 13th - 14th April

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh - 27th - 28th April

Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh - 11th - 12th May

Rourkela, Orissa - 13th - 14th April

Bhubaneshwar, Orissa - 20th - 21st April

Pallakad, Kerala - 11th - 12th May

Goa - 24th & 26th May

