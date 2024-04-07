Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Phase two schedule for 'TATA IPL Fan Park' revealed by BCCI

    The BCCI has announced the schedule for Phase Two of the highly anticipated TATA IPL Fan Park 2024, promising a continuation of thrilling cricket action and fan excitement across various states and cities in India.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 7, 2024, 3:14 PM IST

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the itinerary for Phase Two of the thrilling TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) Fan Park 2024. Set to kick off after April 07, 2024, across various states and cities in India, this phase follows the earlier announcement by the BCCI to host 50 TATA IPL Fan Parks during the 17th edition of the prestigious IPL.

    Starting from March 22, 2024, to April 7, 2024, the BCCI commenced the festivities with 15 Fan Parks across 11 Indian states. Following this, five Fan Parks will concurrently unfold across different cities every weekend, with Kolhapur, Warangal, Hamirpur, Bhopal, and Rourkela reinitiating the excitement on April 13 and April 14. This coincides with thrilling matches featuring Punjab Kings versus Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders against Lucknow Super Giants, and a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

    The final leg of the Fan Parks will culminate on May 24, 2024 (Qualifier 2) and May 26, 2026 (Final) across Agra, Vadodara, Tumkur, Tezpur, and Goa. Continuing its tradition of bringing cricket closer to fans globally and locally, the BCCI ensures an unforgettable experience at the Fan Parks. Attendees can expect entertainment galore with music, merchandise, food courts, games, and exciting activations by IPL's official sponsors.

    As the tournament and Fan Parks grow with each passing season, visitors will have the chance to display their passion for their favourite IPL team, player, and the game of cricket, turning every moment into a cherished fan experience.

    Here is the full list: 

    Mathura, Uttar Pradesh - 4th - 5th May
    Agra, Uttar Pradesh - 24th & 26th May
    Jodhpur, Rajasthan - 11th - 12th May
    Kota, Rajasthan - 18th - 19th May
    Jalpaiguri, West Bengal - 11th - 12th May
    Kolhapur, Maharashtra - 13th - 14th April
    Ratnagiri, Maharashtra - 27th - 28th April
    Tirunelvelli, Tamil Nadu - 11th - 12th May
    Trichy, Tamil Nadu - 18th - 19th May
    Puducherry - 4th - 5th May
    Dehradun, Uttarakhand - 27th - 28th April
    Vadodara, Gujarat - 24th & 26th May
    Belgavi, Karnataka - 20th - 21st April
    Mangalore, Karnataka - 4th - 5th May
    Hubli, Karnataka - 18th - 19th May
    Tumkur, Karnataka - 24th & 26th May
    Dhanbad, Jharkand - 27th - 28th April
    Bhatinda, Punjab - 20th - 21st April
    Ludhiana, Punjab - 4th - 5th May
    Warangal, Telangana - 13th - 14th April
    Bhillai, Chattisgarh - 20th - 21st April
    Guntur, Andhra Pradesh - 20th - 21st April
    Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh - 27th - 28th April
    Jorhat, Assam - 18th - 19th May
    Tezpur, Assam - 24th & 26th May
    Patna, Bihar - 4th - 5th May
    Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh - 13th - 14th April
    Shimla, Himachal Pradesh - 18th - 19th May
    Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh - 13th - 14th April
    Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh - 27th - 28th April
    Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh - 11th - 12th May
    Rourkela, Orissa - 13th - 14th April
    Bhubaneshwar, Orissa - 20th - 21st April
    Pallakad, Kerala - 11th - 12th May
    Goa - 24th & 26th May

    Also Read: IPL 2024, LSG vs GT Preview: Pacer Mayank Yadav in focus as Lucknow Super Giants eye 3rd consecutive win

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2024, 3:17 PM IST
