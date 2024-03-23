Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Nitish Rana gives update on Shreyas Iyer's fitness ahead of KKR's opener against SRH

    Nitish Rana provides insights on Shreyas Iyer's fitness status ahead of KKR's IPL 2024 opener against SRH, expressing hope for Iyer's leadership while addressing concerns over his past injury.

    cricket IPL 2024: Nitish Rana gives update on Shreyas Iyer's fitness ahead of KKR's opener against SRH osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

    Shreyas Iyer, who was sidelined in IPL 2023 due to an injury, has joined the KKR camp with a lingering back problem. Nitish Rana, the vice-captain of KKR, remains optimistic about Shreyas Iyer's recovery and potential leadership role for the team in IPL 2024. Iyer, who missed the previous season due to injury, reported to the KKR camp with a back issue. Speculations arose that Iyer might sit out the initial matches, potentially leading Rana to take charge of KKR. Rana admirably stepped into the captaincy void left by Iyer last season, but unfortunately, KKR failed to secure a playoff spot, finishing seventh in the standings.

    Addressing concerns about Iyer's fitness, Rana expressed hope that the talented batter would be fit to lead the team throughout the season. "Shreyas has rejoined the team and seems to be in good shape. While his past fitness issues are noted, we remain hopeful that he'll lead us in every match. However, if circumstances demand, I am prepared to take on the captain's role again. Leading the team last year was a significant honor for me, despite our unfulfilled aspirations," Rana told the Times of India.

    Despite KKR's underwhelming performance last season, Rana disclosed a renewed sense of optimism within the squad, believing that the team, as two-time champions, can aim for the title this time around. "This season, there's a palpable positivity within the team. The determination to win is stronger than it was last year. Everyone is focused on bringing home the trophy," he added.

    KKR's IPL 2024 squad includes Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Dushmantha Chameera, and Sakib Hussain.

    Also Read: Twitter abuzz as Mustafizur Rahman sparkles in CSK's impressive victory against RCB in Chepauk

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 2:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: RCB's Virat Kohli grooves to beats of 'Appadi Podu' during clash against CSK; WATCH viral video snt

    IPL 2024: RCB's Virat Kohli grooves to beats of 'Appadi Podu' during clash against CSK; WATCH viral video

    cricket Twitter abuzz as Mustafizur Rahman sparkles in CSK's impressive victory in Chepauk osf

    Twitter abuzz as Mustafizur Rahman sparkles in CSK's impressive victory against RCB in Chepauk

    IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad leads CSK to commanding 6-wicket win against RCB in season opener osf

    IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad leads CSK to commanding 6-wicket win against RCB in season opener

    Australian pacer Mitchell Starc all set to make IPL return against Sunrisers Hyderabad osf

    Australian pacer Mitchell Starc all set to make IPL return against Sunrisers Hyderabad

    IPL 2024: Stunning combined catch by Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane sends Virat Kohli packing (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Stunning combined catch by Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane sends Virat Kohli packing (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Blatant interference India blasts Germany over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

    'Biased assumptions are unwarranted...' India blasts Germany over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

    Bihar Board Class 12 results ANNOUNCED! 87.21% students pass; check out toppers list gcw

    Bihar Board Class 12 results ANNOUNCED! 87.21% students pass; check out toppers list

    Thalapathy Vijay in Kerala: Superstar clicks his signature selfie video with fans; clip goes viral RBA

    Thalapathy Vijay in Kerala: Superstar clicks his signature selfie video with fans; clip goes viral

    Moscow concert hall attack: 4 suspects arrested

    Moscow concert hall attack: 4 suspects arrested as toll shoots up to 93

    Delhi excise scam: Meet the ED officers who arrested Arvind Kejriwal

    Delhi excise scam: Meet the ED officers who arrested Arvind Kejriwal

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon