Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Twitter abuzz as Mustafizur Rahman sparkles in CSK's impressive victory against RCB in Chepauk

    Mustafizur Rahman shines as Chennai Super Kings kick off their IPL 2024 journey with a convincing six-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Twitter users share their reactions to Rahman's standout performance and CSK's successful start to the season.

    cricket Twitter abuzz as Mustafizur Rahman sparkles in CSK's impressive victory in Chepauk osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 12:32 AM IST

    In a thrilling start to IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings outshone Royal Challengers Bengaluru by securing a six-wicket win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Opting to bat first, RCB recovered to post a competitive 173 for six, with Skipper Faf du Plessis leading the charge before a middle-order collapse. However, Anuj Rawat's aggressive 48 off 25 balls, coupled with Dinesh Karthik's unbeaten 38 off 26, lent respectability to the total. Mustafizur Rahman starred for CSK, claiming four crucial wickets.

    In response, CSK chased down the target in 18.4 overs, with debutant Rachin Ravindra impressing with 37 off 15 balls. Contributions from Ajinkya Rahane (27 off 19), Shivam Dube (34 not out off 28), and Ravindra Jadeja (25 not out off 17) ensured CSK's victory. Twitter erupted with reactions as Mustafizur's stellar performance set the tone for CSK's triumphant campaign kickoff.

    Here are some of the Twitter reaction: 

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 12:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad leads CSK to commanding 6-wicket win against RCB in season opener osf

    IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad leads CSK to commanding 6-wicket win against RCB in season opener

    Australian pacer Mitchell Starc all set to make IPL return against Sunrisers Hyderabad osf

    Australian pacer Mitchell Starc all set to make IPL return against Sunrisers Hyderabad

    IPL 2024: Stunning combined catch by Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane sends Virat Kohli packing (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Stunning combined catch by Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane sends Virat Kohli packing (WATCH)

    cricket Ruturaj Gaikwad takes the helm: A new era begins for CSK in IPL 2024 osf

    Ruturaj Gaikwad takes the helm: A new era begins for CSK in IPL 2024

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli makes history with 12,000 T20 runs in season opener against CSK osf

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli makes history with 12,000 T20 runs in season opener against CSK

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad leads CSK to commanding 6-wicket win against RCB in season opener osf

    IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad leads CSK to commanding 6-wicket win against RCB in season opener

    Australian pacer Mitchell Starc all set to make IPL return against Sunrisers Hyderabad osf

    Australian pacer Mitchell Starc all set to make IPL return against Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2024: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc tops second practice; outpaces Max Verstappen osf

    Australian Grand Prix 2024: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc tops second practice; outpaces Max Verstappen

    IPL 2024: Stunning combined catch by Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane sends Virat Kohli packing (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Stunning combined catch by Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane sends Virat Kohli packing (WATCH)

    cricket Ruturaj Gaikwad takes the helm: A new era begins for CSK in IPL 2024 osf

    Ruturaj Gaikwad takes the helm: A new era begins for CSK in IPL 2024

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon