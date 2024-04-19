Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians secure thrilling 9-run victory over Punjab Kings in Mullanpur

    In a nail-biting IPL 2024 encounter, Mumbai Indians clinch a dramatic 9-run win against Punjab Kings. Led by stellar performances from Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians defend a formidable total to seal the thrilling victory.

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians secure thrilling 9-run victory over Punjab Kings in Mullanpur
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 12:00 AM IST

    What a thrilling match unfolded today as Punjab Kings nearly turned the tables on Mumbai Indians. However, Mumbai Indians maintained their composure and clinched a hard-fought victory by 9 runs.

    Batting first, Mumbai Indians set a challenging target of 192/7. Strong contributions from Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Tilak Varma propelled them to a formidable total despite an early setback with the dismissal of Ishan Kishan.

    Facing a daunting chase, Punjab Kings stumbled at the start against the relentless bowling of Gerald Coetzee and Jasprit Bumrah. They found themselves reeling at 14/4 in no time, with Coetzee and Bumrah wreaking havoc.

    In a bid to recover, Shashank Singh and Harpreet Singh Bhatia stitched together a brief partnership. However, their efforts were thwarted by Shreyas Gopal, who broke the stand by dismissing Harpreet Singh Bhatia.

    Undeterred, Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma launched a spirited counterattack, keeping the Kings' hopes alive with aggressive stroke play. Yet, Jasprit Bumrah struck again to dismiss Shashank Singh after a valiant effort.

    With the match hanging in the balance, Ashutosh Sharma's explosive innings of 61 runs, supported by Harpreet Brar, kept the Kings in contention. However, despite their efforts, a crucial runout in the final over sealed the fate as Mumbai Indians emerged victorious.

    While Mumbai Indians secured the win, they might rue the missed opportunity to seal the game earlier, given their strong start. Nonetheless, it was a thrilling encounter that kept fans on the edge of their seats till the last moment.

    Also Read: Rain & NO ROOF! Pakistan trolled after fans use plastic sheets for shelter during NZ clash (WATCH)

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 12:06 AM IST
