    Rain & NO ROOF! Pakistan trolled after fans use plastic sheets for shelter during NZ clash (WATCH)

    As rain interrupts proceedings at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan cricket fans face a challenging situation, resorting to makeshift shelters under plastic sheets.

    Rain proved to be a dampener for Pakistan cricket fans as they sought refuge under makeshift plastic sheets at Pindi Cricket Stadium. The incident highlighted the lack of adequate facilities for spectators at the venue. Pakistan cricket enthusiasts found themselves in a predicament as rain disrupted proceedings, compelling them to seek cover under large plastic sheets at Pindi Cricket Stadium during the delay in the first T20 international against New Zealand. With no roof overhead to shield them from the downpour, fans resorted to makeshift arrangements to stay dry.

    Videos and images capturing the scene swiftly circulated on social media, drawing criticism towards the Pakistan Cricket Board for neglecting spectator welfare. The images, deemed embarrassing, particularly as Pakistan prepares to host the ICC Champions Trophy next year, underscore the need for improved infrastructure and facilities.

    Before the rain intervened, New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell won the toss and elected to bat first. The match marked the return of Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir to international cricket after a nearly four-year absence. Additionally, Pakistan handed T20I debuts to Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, and Muhammad Irfan Khan, aiming to assess their bench strength ahead of the upcoming World Cup in the United States and the West Indies. New Zealand, missing several players due to Indian Premier League commitments, introduced batter Tim Robinson for his T20I debut.

