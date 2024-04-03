IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians players wearing 'Superman' jumpsuits; here's why

A recent video shared on the Mumbai Indians' social media page showcased Ishan Kishan, the team's wicketkeeper, donning a comical jumpsuit. But he wasn't alone! Joining in on the fun were three other players sporting similar outfits. Following their loss to the Rajasthan Royals, Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kartikeya, and two other players faced consequences for tardiness to team meetings. As a result, they were subjected to wearing jumpsuits as punishment and had to travel with the team while adorned in their quirky attire. The Mumbai Indians' social media administrator humorously documented the incident, sharing a video across their platforms.

With Mumbai Indians languishing at the bottom of the IPL table after failing to secure a single victory this season, the team's performance is deemed a significant underachievement, given their formidable lineup.

Despite playing their first home game of the season at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians suffered a defeat against the Rajasthan Royals, much to the disappointment of the packed stadium crowd. The discontent among spectators was palpable, as evident from their booing of MI captain Hardik Pandya right from the toss. Sanjay Manjrekar urged for better behavior from the fans, although Rohit Sharma's efforts to pacify the crowd proved futile, with booing persisting throughout the match.

In their upcoming fixtures, Mumbai Indians will have the opportunity to turn their fortunes around with three consecutive home games at Wankhede Stadium. They are scheduled to face the Delhi Capitals, followed by matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Blow for CSK as Mustafizur Rahman likely to miss SRH clash; here's why