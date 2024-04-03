Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Blow for CSK as Mustafizur Rahman likely to miss SRH clash; here's why

    Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman is set to sit out Chennai Super Kings' upcoming IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he travels to Bangladesh for US Visa processing ahead of the T20 World Cup. 

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 5:29 PM IST

    Chennai Super Kings may miss the services of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman in their upcoming IPL 2024 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mustafizur has flown to Bangladesh to initiate his US Visa application ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. His return to India is anticipated by Sunday or Monday, depending on the visa processing time, which could potentially affect his availability for the subsequent match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, April 8.

    BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus confirmed Mustafizur's visa-related travel, citing his participation in the T20 World Cup. Mustafizur has been a key player for CSK in the ongoing IPL season, leading the bowling charts with seven wickets in three matches. Despite his impactful performances, including match-winning figures against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, he faces a temporary absence from the IPL as he prepares for national duty with Bangladesh ahead of their T20I series against Zimbabwe in May.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2024, 6:00 PM IST
