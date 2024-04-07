IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants clinch 33-run victory against Gujarat Titans at the Ekana International Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants clinch a commanding 33-run win against Gujarat Titans in the IPL match, defending their total of 163/5 with solid performances from Yash Thakur and Krunal Pandya.

In a double-header Sunday clash, Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious against Gujarat Titans by defending their score of 163/5. LSG's batting lineup put up a solid performance, led by Marcus Stoinis with 58 runs, followed by contributions from KL Rahul (33), Nicholas Pooran (32*), and Ayush Badoni (20). Among the GT bowlers, Umesh Yadav stood out with figures of 2/22, while Darshan Nalkande also claimed 2 wickets, conceding 21 runs. Rashid Khan chipped in with 1/28 to support the bowling effort for GT.

The chase started positively as Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan forged a 54-run partnership for the opening wicket. Gill contributed 31 runs before being dismissed on the final ball of the powerplay by Yash Thakur. Subsequently, the bowlers capitalised on this breakthrough, consistently slowing down the scoring rate and claiming wickets at regular intervals.

Thakur emerged as the standout bowler, achieving career-best figures of 5/30. Krunal Pandya excelled in the middle overs, finishing with figures of 3/11 from his four overs. Ravi Bishnoi showcased brilliance with a stunning catch to dismiss impactful batsman Kane Williamson, conceding only 8 runs in his two overs.

Despite Rahul Tewatia's composed innings of 30 off 25 balls, batting at a lower position (number 7) limited his impact on the outcome. The Gujarat Titans' middle order struggled to establish partnerships, leading to their eventual collapse for 130 runs in 18.5 overs, falling short by 33 runs. Stay tuned for the post-match presentations.

