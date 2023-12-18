Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024 likely to be held from March 22 to end of May: Report

    The eagerly anticipated IPL 2024 is set to kick off, with the tentative window finalised from 22nd March to the end of May. Cricket enthusiasts can mark their calendars as the thrilling tournament promises intense competition and exciting cricketing moments.

    IPL 2024 likely to be held from March 22 to end of May: Report
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 6:09 PM IST

    IPL 2024 is on the horizon, with the tentative schedule locked in from 22nd March to the conclusion in late May as per a report in Cricbuzz. Fans can expect a riveting season filled with high-stakes matches and outstanding cricketing performances. Save the dates for an the highly anticipated cricket extravaganza.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 6:13 PM IST
