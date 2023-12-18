IPL 2024 likely to be held from March 22 to end of May: Report

The eagerly anticipated IPL 2024 is set to kick off, with the tentative window finalised from 22nd March to the end of May. Cricket enthusiasts can mark their calendars as the thrilling tournament promises intense competition and exciting cricketing moments.

