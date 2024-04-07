Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: KL Rahul inches towards history as Lucknow Super Giants play against Gujarat Titans at home

    In the IPL 2024 matchup between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, skipper KL Rahul's quest for a milestone looms as LSG chooses to bat first after winning the toss against GT at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

    IPL 2024: KL Rahul inches towards history as Lucknow Super Giants play against Gujarat Titans at home
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 7, 2024, 7:24 PM IST

    In the IPL 2024 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans at Ekana Cricket Stadium, LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first. With no changes in LSG's playing eleven from the previous match, Gujarat Titans made two alterations. Wriddhiman Saha's absence due to a back spasm saw BR Sharath stepping in as wicketkeeper-batter, while Azmatullah Omarzai replaced Spencer Johnson. KL Rahul eyes a milestone, being just 17 runs away from becoming the first LSG player to amass 1000 runs in IPL history.

    Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav

    Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), BR Sharath (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2024, 7:39 PM IST
