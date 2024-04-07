Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' Romario Shepherd shatters records with final over assault against Delhi Capitals

    Romario Shepherd's stunning display of power-hitting in the final over propels Mumbai Indians to a record-breaking total against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024.

    Mumbai Indians' Romario Shepherd's explosive batting in the final over stunned fans as he hammered 32 runs off Delhi Capitals' Anrich Nortje, setting a massive record in the IPL 2024 match on Sunday. Shepherd's onslaught included two fours and four sixes, making it the costliest over in this year's competition. Beginning with a boundary straight down the ground, Shepherd followed up with a towering six over long-on. Despite Nortje's attempt to deliver a straight ball, Shepherd deftly maneuvered to smash it for another six on the leg-side. With consecutive hits over sweeper cover and long-on, Shepherd concluded the over with a massive blow over wide long-on, leaving the Mumbai Indians' dressing room awestruck, including Sachin Tendulkar applauding and skipper Hardik Pandya's viral expressions.

    Shepherd's blistering knock, alongside contributions from Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, and Tim David, propelled Mumbai Indians to a formidable total of 234 for 5. Despite a brief setback with Suryakumar Yadav's early dismissal, David's explosive innings and Shepherd's late fireworks ensured a daunting score on the board. Anrich Nortje endured a dismal outing, conceding 65 runs in his four overs, while Ishant Sharma struggled, conceding 40 runs in three overs, possibly in his last IPL season. This display marked Mumbai Indians' highest total at Wankhede Stadium and the fourth highest in this IPL edition.

