Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: KKR Champions - Post-match presentation and awards ceremony

    Relive the highlights from the post-match presentation and awards ceremony where Kolkata Knight Riders emerged as champions, with Sunil Narine, Virat Kohli, Harshal Patel, and Mitchell Starc among the top performers recognised for their outstanding contributions in the 2024 IPL season.

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR Champions - Post-match presentation and awards ceremony osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 27, 2024, 1:05 AM IST

    In a thrilling conclusion to IPL 2024, the Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious, clinching their third title in a dominant fashion. The post-match presentation and awards ceremony at the MA Chidambaram Stadium were filled with accolades and celebrations for the deserving winners.

    Sunil Narine - Most Valuable Player

    Sunil Narine was named the Most Valuable Player of IPL 2024, becoming the first player to win the award three times in IPL history. His exceptional all-round performance throughout the season included 488 runs and 17 wickets, showcasing his prowess with both bat and ball. Narine's journey from his debut season in 2012, where he took 24 wickets, to his outstanding performance in 2024 has solidified his status as a cricketing legend.

    Virat Kohli - Orange Cap Winner

    Virat Kohli claimed the prestigious Orange Cap for IPL 2024, amassing an impressive 741 runs throughout the season. Shreyas Iyer collected the cap on behalf of Kohli, highlighting his consistency and dominance with the bat.

    Harshal Patel - Purple Cap Winner

    Harshal Patel was recognized as the Purple Cap winner for IPL 2024, finishing with 24 wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar collected the cap on Patel's behalf, acknowledging Patel's exceptional bowling performances that were pivotal for his team's success.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad - Fairplay Award

    Sunrisers Hyderabad received the Fairplay Award, recognizing their sportsmanship and fair conduct throughout the tournament. Despite the final result, SRH's commitment to the spirit of the game did not go unnoticed.

    Nitish Kumar Reddy - Emerging Player of the Season

    Nitish Kumar Reddy was named the Emerging Player of the Season, highlighting his potential and impact on the tournament. His performances were instrumental in KKR's journey to the title, showcasing promising talent for the future.

    Mitchell Starc - Player of the Match

    In the final showdown, Mitchell Starc was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding performance. Starc's crucial contributions with the ball in both the Qualifier and the final played a significant role in KKR's victory.

    The awards ceremony and presentation were a fitting conclusion to an exhilarating season of IPL cricket, celebrating the talent and dedication of players who made IPL 2024 a memorable tournament.

    Last Updated May 27, 2024, 1:09 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Post-match player reactions after KKR lift their 3rd IPL trophy osf

    IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Post-match player reactions after KKR lift their 3rd IPL trophy

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's first public appearance after health scare at IPL final osf

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's first public appearance after health scare at IPL final

    cricket IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders clinch third title with dominant win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk osf

    IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders clinch third title with dominant win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Jason Holder has been sidelined from the mega event due to an injury osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Jason Holder has been sidelined from the mega event due to an injury

    cricket Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's relationship status: Are the break-up rumours true? Explained! osf

    Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's relationship status: Are the break-up rumours true? Explained!

    Recent Stories

    cricket Mitchell Aaron Starc: Top 10 quotes by the KKR & Australian speedster osf

    Mitchell Aaron Starc: Top 10 quotes by the KKR & Australian speedster

    cricket IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Post-match player reactions after KKR lift their 3rd IPL trophy osf

    IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Post-match player reactions after KKR lift their 3rd IPL trophy

    cricket KKR's victory with 57 balls to spare sets new IPL record osf

    KKR's victory with 57 balls to spare sets new IPL record

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's first public appearance after health scare at IPL final osf

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's first public appearance after health scare at IPL final

    cricket IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders clinch third title with dominant win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk osf

    IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders clinch third title with dominant win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon