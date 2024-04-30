Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Jos Buttler and other England stars likely to miss the playoffs

    The ECB provides an explosive update as England's T20 World Cup 2024 squad is revealed, hinting at the absence of key players from the IPL playoffs amidst their international commitments.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 9:20 PM IST

    England, the reigning champions, will entrust Jos Buttler with captaincy duties for the T20 World Cup 2024, following his successful leadership in the 2022 triumph in Australia. Lancashire all-rounder Tom Hartley, yet to make his T20I debut, stands out as the sole uncapped player in the squad, adding a fresh dynamic to the team composition.

    Meanwhile, several England players participating in the IPL, including Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, and others, are set to return home ahead of the T20I series against Pakistan, commencing on May 22. This decision will see them miss the final stages of the IPL 2024.

    With the T20 World Cup squad scheduled to depart for the Caribbean on May 31, England's campaign kicks off with an opening group match against Scotland on June 4 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

    As the cricketing world anticipates the showdown in the T20 World Cup, England's squad lineup promises an exciting and competitive tournament.

