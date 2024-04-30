IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants stand by KL Rahul after getting omitted from India's T20 World Cup squad

Lucknow Super Giants express solidarity with KL Rahul following his exclusion from India's T20 World Cup squad, sparking support amidst his omission.

Following KL Rahul's omission from India's T20 World Cup squad, Lucknow Super Giants reaffirm him as their top player. Despite being hailed as one of India's premier talents, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal secured spots in India's provisional squad for the T20 World Cup, while Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh were relegated to the reserves.

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul's absence from India's 15-man T20 World Cup squad was notable. With Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson designated as wicketkeeper-batters, the selection committee had no place for Rahul in the lineup. Notably, Rahul was also overlooked for the reserves, which included Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan.

Following the squad announcement, social media rallied behind Rahul, with his IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants, leading the support.

