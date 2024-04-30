Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants stand by KL Rahul after getting omitted from India's T20 World Cup squad

    Lucknow Super Giants express solidarity with KL Rahul following his exclusion from India's T20 World Cup squad, sparking support amidst his omission.

    cricket IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants stand by KL Rahul after getting omitted from India's T20 World Cup squad osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 8:23 PM IST

    Following KL Rahul's omission from India's T20 World Cup squad, Lucknow Super Giants reaffirm him as their top player. Despite being hailed as one of India's premier talents, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal secured spots in India's provisional squad for the T20 World Cup, while Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh were relegated to the reserves.

    Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul's absence from India's 15-man T20 World Cup squad was notable. With Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson designated as wicketkeeper-batters, the selection committee had no place for Rahul in the lineup. Notably, Rahul was also overlooked for the reserves, which included Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan.

    Following the squad announcement, social media rallied behind Rahul, with his IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants, leading the support.

    ..

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 8:23 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Meme fest explodes as Hardik Pandya retained as vice-captain osf

    India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Meme fest explodes as Hardik Pandya retained as vice-captain

    India T20 World Cup 2024 squad: 'Lot of debate over Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh unlucky' - Inside details of BCCI's meeting snt

    India's T20 WC 2024 squad: 'Lot of debate over Hardik, Rinku just unlucky' - Inside details of BCCI's meeting

    cricket Jofra Archer returns to the T20 World Cup squad, Jos Buttler to lead England osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Pacer Jofra Archer returns to England's squad, Jos Buttler to lead team in mega event

    cricket Anrich Nortje back in South Africa T20 World Cup squad alongside two new faces osf

    Anrich Nortje back in South Africa T20 World Cup squad alongside two new faces

    cricket Mayank Yadav cleared to play against Mumbai Indians, LSG Coach provides major update osf

    Mayank Yadav cleared to play against Mumbai Indians, LSG Coach provides major update

    Recent Stories

    cricket India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Meme fest explodes as Hardik Pandya retained as vice-captain osf

    India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Meme fest explodes as Hardik Pandya retained as vice-captain

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu once said she didn't even have money for food; read on RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu once said she didn't even have money for food; read on

    Mia Khalifa SEXY photos OnlyFans model rates herself 'a 10; here's what fans comment RBA

    Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: OnlyFans model rates herself 'a 10'; here's what fans comment

    Mouni Roy dazzles in golden outfit; actress shares pictures from her latest photoshoot ATG

    Mouni Roy dazzles in golden outfit; actress shares pictures from her latest photoshoot

    India T20 World Cup 2024 squad: 'Lot of debate over Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh unlucky' - Inside details of BCCI's meeting snt

    India's T20 WC 2024 squad: 'Lot of debate over Hardik, Rinku just unlucky' - Inside details of BCCI's meeting

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon