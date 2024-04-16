Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals battle for consistency at the Narendra Modi Stadium

    Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals are set to face off in a crucial IPL match as both teams aim to find consistency and improve their performance in the tournament.

    cricket IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals battle for consistency at the Narendra Modi Stadium osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 6:48 PM IST

    Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals are gearing up for an intense battle as they aim to find their footing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they face off in a crucial match on Wednesday. For Gujarat Titans, achieving consistency has been a challenge in this IPL season compared to their performance in the previous editions. Despite securing a thrilling last-ball victory against table-toppers Rajasthan Royals, the Titans have struggled to maintain momentum, securing only two wins from their first six games. However, led by Shubman Gill, they have ample opportunities to rectify their shortcomings with eight matches remaining.

    The absence of key players like Mohammad Shami has posed challenges for the Titans, but they are determined to make the most of their available resources. While bowlers like Umesh Yadav and Spencer Johnson have shown promise, star spinner Rashid Khan aims to further contribute with both ball and bat to bolster the team's performance.

    Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have faced their own set of hurdles, grappling with form and fitness issues that have impacted their gameplay. Despite a recent victory against Lucknow Super Giants, the Capitals are keen to address their shortcomings and secure a spot in the playoffs.

    The return of a fit Kuldeep Yadav has provided a significant boost to the Capitals' bowling attack, with the spinner showcasing his prowess with timely breakthroughs. Jack Fraser-McGurk's impressive debut performance adds depth to the team's batting lineup, complementing skipper Rishabh Pant's consistent form.

    With players like David Warner eager to make a mark and Pant's commendable batting form, the Capitals aim to strengthen their position in the tournament. However, they face a tough challenge against the Titans, who are equally determined to make their mark in the IPL.

    As both teams prepare to clash in what promises to be an exciting encounter, fans eagerly anticipate a thrilling match-up between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 7:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain optimistic about Tamim Iqbal's International return osf

    Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain optimistic about Tamim Iqbal's International return

    cricket IPL 2024: Concerns mount over MS Dhoni's knee injury after hat-trick of sixes against MI (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Video of CSK icon Dhoni limping with knee support sparks concerns among fans (WATCH)

    cricket 'For the sake of sport': Mahesh Bhupathi calls for 'sale of RCB' amid team's horrid IPL 2024 campaign osf

    'For the sake of sport': Mahesh Bhupathi calls for 'sale of RCB' amid team's horrid IPL 2024 campaign

    Cricket Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater collapses in court after bail denial osf

    Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater collapses in court after bail denial

    Come back stronger Maxi Fans support Glenn Maxwell after RCB star takes 'mental & physical' break from IPL 2024 snt

    'Come back stronger Maxi': Fans support Maxwell after RCB star takes 'mental & physical' break from IPL 2024

    Recent Stories

    Dhanashree Verma HOT Photos: RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife stuns in printed co-ord set osf

    Dhanashree Verma HOT Photos: RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife stuns in printed co-ord set

    Chhattisgarh Top Naxal leader many others killed in major operation in Kanker RBA

    Chhattisgarh: 18 Naxals killed in Bastar encounter just days before Lok Sabha polls

    Salma n Khan house firing: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets Khan family at Galaxy Apartments; video goes viral RBA

    Salman Khan house firing case: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets Khan family at Galaxy Apartments (WATCH)

    Iran Israel tensions: New CCTV footage captures Iranian missiles falling in Israeli territory (WATCH) snt

    Iran-Israel tensions: New CCTV footage captures Iranian missiles falling in Israeli territory (WATCH)

    iPhones, PS5s, Laptops, BMW X3, 10 Lakhs: 4RABET's Lottery where 10 Crore worth prizes can become yours!

    iPhones, PS5s, Laptops, BMW X3, 10 Lakhs: 4RABET’s Lottery where 10 Crore worth prizes can become yours!

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon