Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis reacts to Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal: 'It was crazy'

    Faf Du Plessis offers his perspective on the contentious dismissal of Virat Kohli during the IPL 2024 encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders.

    cricket IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis reacts to Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal: 'It was crazy' osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 21, 2024, 10:47 PM IST

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru's skipper, Faf Du Plessis, weighed in on the heated controversy surrounding Virat Kohli's dismissal during the IPL 2024 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. Expressing his view on the contentious decision, Du Plessis acknowledged the differing perspectives on the ruling, highlighting the unpredictability inherent in the game. Despite the setback, Du Plessis commended his team's efforts, particularly praising the standout partnership between Jacks and Patidar. Despite the loss, he emphasized the team's determination to turn the tide and please their devoted fanbase. Despite the valiant effort, RCB's defeat against KKR left them anchored at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table.

    "It was crazy, rules are rules, Virat and myself thought that the ball was higher than the waist (on Kohli's dismissal), I guess they measured from the popping crease, one team thinks it's high, the other doesn't. That's how the game goes at times," Faf said at the post-match presentation.

    "Then the partnership, it was magnificent (on the Jacks-Patidar partnership), but when you don't win too many games, some sort of panic sets in and the Narine over was game-changing. You don't feel that you have time to settle down and bat (on the evolution of the IPL this season), the game doesn't allow it to do that, obviously you have an extra batter, but in chases like these, you have to keep going."

    "The match-up against Narine, I thought that was the game changing over. The small things, I am actually proud of the boys tonight, the way we bowled and fielded, we did give away a couple of big overs towards the end, but I thought we kept them down to a par score. We thought we'll go hard in the batting powerplay, find those boundaries at the start of the innings."

    "We were desperate, 10/10 from an effort perspective, the way we put up the effort in the ground, the faces told the story. We've got an unbelievable fanbase, we want to make them happy, we want them to have a smile on their face. We'll have to continue putting in our efforts and try to change things around."

    Also Read: IPL 2024: KKR triumphs in thrilling last-ball finish against RCB at the Eden Gardens

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2024, 10:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's key role in saving Gautam Gambhir from dropping himself from KKR osf

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's key role in saving Gautam Gambhir from dropping himself from KKR

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR triumphs in thrilling last-ball finish against RCB at the Eden Gardens osf

    IPL 2024: KKR triumphs in thrilling last-ball finish against RCB at the Eden Gardens

    cricket IPL 2024: Virat Kohli furious as he falls victim to controversial full toss decision (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli furious as he falls victim to controversial full toss decision (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR batters dominate RCB with explosive batting display at Eden Gardens (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: KKR batters dominate RCB with explosive batting display at Eden Gardens (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's playful gesture to Sunil Narine sparks laughter at the Eden Gardens (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's playful gesture to Sunil Narine sparks laughter at the Eden Gardens (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's key role in saving Gautam Gambhir from dropping himself from KKR osf

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's key role in saving Gautam Gambhir from dropping himself from KKR

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR triumphs in thrilling last-ball finish against RCB at the Eden Gardens osf

    IPL 2024: KKR triumphs in thrilling last-ball finish against RCB at the Eden Gardens

    cricket IPL 2024: Virat Kohli furious as he falls victim to controversial full toss decision (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli furious as he falls victim to controversial full toss decision (WATCH)

    Heatwave in Odisha: State government declares summer vacations in all schools from April 25 AJR

    Heatwave in Odisha: State govt declares summer vacations in all schools from April 25

    Namrata Malla HOT SEXY pictures: 6 times the Bhojpuri actress showed off her BOLD body RKK

    Namrata Malla HOT SEXY pictures: 6 times the Bhojpuri actress showed off her BOLD body

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM Modi's candid insight into his mindset

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Jis din Modi satisfy ho jayega...' PM's candid insight into his mindset (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of Enforcement Directorate'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even though I am Prime Minister, I have no right to obstruct the work of ED'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon