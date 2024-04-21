IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis reacts to Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal: 'It was crazy'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's skipper, Faf Du Plessis, weighed in on the heated controversy surrounding Virat Kohli's dismissal during the IPL 2024 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. Expressing his view on the contentious decision, Du Plessis acknowledged the differing perspectives on the ruling, highlighting the unpredictability inherent in the game. Despite the setback, Du Plessis commended his team's efforts, particularly praising the standout partnership between Jacks and Patidar. Despite the loss, he emphasized the team's determination to turn the tide and please their devoted fanbase. Despite the valiant effort, RCB's defeat against KKR left them anchored at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table.

"It was crazy, rules are rules, Virat and myself thought that the ball was higher than the waist (on Kohli's dismissal), I guess they measured from the popping crease, one team thinks it's high, the other doesn't. That's how the game goes at times," Faf said at the post-match presentation.

"Then the partnership, it was magnificent (on the Jacks-Patidar partnership), but when you don't win too many games, some sort of panic sets in and the Narine over was game-changing. You don't feel that you have time to settle down and bat (on the evolution of the IPL this season), the game doesn't allow it to do that, obviously you have an extra batter, but in chases like these, you have to keep going."

"The match-up against Narine, I thought that was the game changing over. The small things, I am actually proud of the boys tonight, the way we bowled and fielded, we did give away a couple of big overs towards the end, but I thought we kept them down to a par score. We thought we'll go hard in the batting powerplay, find those boundaries at the start of the innings."

"We were desperate, 10/10 from an effort perspective, the way we put up the effort in the ground, the faces told the story. We've got an unbelievable fanbase, we want to make them happy, we want them to have a smile on their face. We'll have to continue putting in our efforts and try to change things around."

