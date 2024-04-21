IPL 2024: KKR triumphs in thrilling last-ball finish against RCB at the Eden Gardens

In an electrifying clash at the Eden Gardens, KKR edged past RCB in a nail-biting encounter that went down to the wire.

What an enthralling cricket match we've just witnessed here in the 'City of Joy'. Karn Sharma nearly wrested victory from KKR's grasp, but Mitchell Starc remained composed under pressure, securing a narrow win for KKR. The game swung back and forth like a pendulum before finally tipping in favor of KKR, who clinched victory by a mere one-run margin.

KKR, batting first after being invited, posted an imposing total of 222/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Despite RCB's early success in dismissing Sunil Narine for just 10 runs off 15 balls, Phil Salt provided a fiery start with a blistering 48 off just 14 balls. Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship with a composed 50 off 36 balls, supported by contributions from Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, and Ramandeep Singh, ensuring KKR reached a formidable total.

In pursuit of 222 runs, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis made promising starts but couldn't capitalize fully. Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar then took charge, forging a vital partnership and propelling RCB towards victory. However, Andre Russell's quick double breakthrough turned the tide in KKR's favor, triggering a collapse in RCB's batting lineup.

Despite Karn Sharma's late heroics, smashing three sixes off Starc in the final over, his dismissal on the penultimate ball dashed RCB's hopes. With Lockie Ferguson falling short on the final delivery, attempting a second run, KKR emerged victorious in a thrilling last-ball encounter.

Andre Russell starred with the ball, claiming three wickets, while Harshit Rana and Sunil Narine contributed with two wickets each, supported by Mitchell Starc and Varun Chakaravarthy with one wicket apiece.

