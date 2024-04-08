Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR: Deshpande does Bravo celebration after Russell's wicket, West Indian applauds (WATCH)

    Watch the memorable moment unfold as, in an IPL 2024 clash between CSK and KKR, Deshpande's dismissal of Russell prompts a celebration imitating DJ Bravo.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 9:34 PM IST

    In the IPL 2024 showdown between CSK and KKR, Deshpande's dismissal of Russell is marked by a celebration mimicking DJ Bravo, with the West Indian all-rounder himself applauding the gesture. Watch the memorable moment unfold.

    Chennai Super Kings put a stranglehold on Kolkata Knight Riders, restricting them to a mere 137 for 9 in their Indian Premier League encounter on Monday. Ravindra Jadeja, the seasoned all-rounder, spearheaded the attack with a formidable 3/18, ensuring wickets fell at regular intervals and constraining the run flow at the Chepauk. Contributing to the onslaught, pacer Tushar Deshpande claimed three crucial wickets, while Mustafizur Rehman chipped in with two dismissals. KKR's innings was anchored by skipper Shreyas Iyer, who managed a commendable 34 off 32 deliveries.

    more to follow..

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 9:38 PM IST
