    IPL 2024: CSK's Ajinkya Rahane advocates positivity ahead of the encounter against SRH

    CSK's Ajinkya Rahane stresses on the importance of positivity and team unity as they prepare to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL season, aiming to bounce back from their recent loss to Delhi Capitals.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 4:38 PM IST

    CSK batter Ajinkya Rahane stresses on the importance of maintaining a positive outlook as they gear up for upcoming games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. After a 20-run loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous encounter, defending champions CSK are poised to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their next tournament clash. Rahane, in a video shared on CSK's official social media handle, highlighted the significance of individual belief and team cohesion.

    "We have to believe in ourselves and in our teammates. It's crucial to remain positive and focus on continual improvement with each game," Rahane remarked. Reflecting on their loss to DC, he expressed optimism about learning from the experience and approaching the Hyderabad match with renewed determination.

    CSK, currently positioned third on the points table with 4 points from two wins and one loss, maintain confidence in their abilities as they strive for consistency in the tournament.

    "Maintaining composure, Ajinkya shares insights on our strengths and objectives as we prepare to face the Sunrisers today," CSK shared alongside the video.

    Chennai Super Kings Squad:

    Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni (Wk), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 4:41 PM IST
