    IPL 2024: When Dhoni got emotional recalling challenges faced at CSK; old video resurfaces (WATCH)

    Witness a rare moment of vulnerability as former India captain MS Dhoni breaks down while recalling Chennai Super Kings' challenging times in a recently surfaced viral video, shedding light on the franchise's resilient journey in the IPL.

    cricket IPL 2024: When Dhoni got emotional recalling challenges faced at CSK; old video resurfaces (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 4:09 PM IST

    A recently surfaced video has brought forth a rare moment of vulnerability from MS Dhoni, the iconic former captain of India and the driving force behind the success of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the emotional clip, Dhoni breaks down as he recounts the challenging times faced by the franchise.

    CSK, under Dhoni's leadership, has enjoyed unparalleled success in the IPL, clinching the trophy a record five times, with their most recent triumph occurring in the 2023 edition. However, their journey has been marred by obstacles, notably the franchise's suspension from the IPL for two years (2016 and 2017) due to alleged involvement in spot-fixing and betting scandals.

    In the viral video, Dhoni struggles to contain his emotions as he reflects on this tumultuous period. He acknowledges the unwavering support of CSK's fans during their exile from the league, emphasizing how their loyalty only strengthened during the franchise's darkest hour.

    "The two years that we were not part of IPL, our fans stood by us, and our fan following increased. That was the tough time and I feel I was waiting for the right time for all of us to come together as a franchise that is known for cricket," Dhoni expressed in the heartfelt clip.

    Despite the setback, Dhoni and his resilient team emerged stronger, making a triumphant return to the IPL in 2018 and swiftly reestablishing themselves as one of the league's dominant forces.

    As Dhoni potentially approaches the twilight of his IPL career, his profound connection with CSK's devoted fanbase remains palpable. With Dhoni passing on the captaincy to the young Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK commenced the 17th edition of the tournament on a positive note, securing victories in their initial two matches before succumbing to a defeat against Delhi Capitals.

    Looking ahead, CSK, under Gaikwad's leadership, aims to bounce back in their upcoming encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 5, further solidifying their legacy as one of the most revered franchises in the IPL.

