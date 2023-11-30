IPL 2024 auction countdown: Player registration deadline approaches, eyes on Australian stars

As the IPL 2024 auction looms on December 19 in Dubai, the final date for player registrations is set for November 30.

The much-anticipated IPL 2024 auction is drawing near, scheduled for December 19 in Dubai. As the countdown begins, the final date for players to register for the event is November 30, marking a crucial deadline. Interested players must submit their names along with No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from their respective national cricket boards.

With expectations soaring, over 700 players are anticipated to join the auction, including prominent names in world cricket. Notably, stars like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, and others, who showcased their prowess in the recent ODI World Cup 2023, are expected to fetch substantial bids.

Franchises will be asked to refine their player lists post-registration, as the BCCI foresees around 70 players being sold at the auction, with an estimated total transaction value of INR 262.95 crore. The ten franchises have 77 available slots to fill, with the flexibility to acquire up to 30 foreign players.

While star all-rounder Ben Stokes has withdrawn from the auction, the availability of Jofra Archer, recently released by Mumbai Indians, remains unconfirmed. Additionally, the prospect of star Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood joining the upcoming season, after being released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, is under consideration.

A notable highlight ahead of the auction is the return of Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, attracting interest from at least five franchises eager to secure his services.

As for the IPL 2024 schedule, it is expected to kick off in the third week of March, immediately following the India vs. England five-match Test series, and will extend until the third week of May. This early scheduling aims to provide ample preparation time for boards and players gearing up for the T20 World Cup 2024, likely to begin on 3rd June.

