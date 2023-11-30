Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024 auction countdown: Player registration deadline approaches, eyes on Australian stars

    As the IPL 2024 auction looms on December 19 in Dubai, the final date for player registrations is set for November 30.

    Cricket IPL 2024 auction countdown: Player registration deadline approaches, eyes on Australian stars osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 1:18 PM IST

    The much-anticipated IPL 2024 auction is drawing near, scheduled for December 19 in Dubai. As the countdown begins, the final date for players to register for the event is November 30, marking a crucial deadline. Interested players must submit their names along with No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from their respective national cricket boards.

    With expectations soaring, over 700 players are anticipated to join the auction, including prominent names in world cricket. Notably, stars like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, and others, who showcased their prowess in the recent ODI World Cup 2023, are expected to fetch substantial bids.

    Franchises will be asked to refine their player lists post-registration, as the BCCI foresees around 70 players being sold at the auction, with an estimated total transaction value of INR 262.95 crore. The ten franchises have 77 available slots to fill, with the flexibility to acquire up to 30 foreign players.

    While star all-rounder Ben Stokes has withdrawn from the auction, the availability of Jofra Archer, recently released by Mumbai Indians, remains unconfirmed. Additionally, the prospect of star Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood joining the upcoming season, after being released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, is under consideration.

    A notable highlight ahead of the auction is the return of Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, attracting interest from at least five franchises eager to secure his services.

    As for the IPL 2024 schedule, it is expected to kick off in the third week of March, immediately following the India vs. England five-match Test series, and will extend until the third week of May. This early scheduling aims to provide ample preparation time for boards and players gearing up for the T20 World Cup 2024, likely to begin on 3rd June.

    Also Read: Shan Masood aims to rewrite history as Pakistan gears up for tough Australia tour

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 1:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shan Masood aims to rewrite history as Pakistan gears up for tough Australia tour osf

    Shan Masood aims to rewrite history as Pakistan gears up for tough Australia tour

    IPL 2024: Shubman Gill reveals captaincy plans for Gujarat Titans after donning new role (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Shubman Gill reveals captaincy plans for Gujarat Titans after donning new role (WATCH)

    Ashwin predicts intense bidding showdown between GT and CSK for Shahrukh Khan in IPL 2024 Auction osf

    Ashwin predicts intense bidding showdown between GT and CSK for Shahrukh Khan in IPL 2024 Auction

    Cricket Kane Williamson's spectacular 121 runs propel New Zealand to a formidable score against Bangladesh osf

    Kane Williamson's spectacular 121 runs propel New Zealand to a formidable score against Bangladesh

    MS Dhoni spotted driving Mercedes G Class, Check out the car's unique number (WATCH) osf

    MS Dhoni spotted driving Mercedes G Class, Check out the car's unique number (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol rejected 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' opposite Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what we know ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol rejected 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' opposite Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what we know

    football ISL 2023-24: Coaches pleased after Kerala Blasters FC, Chennaiyin FC play out thrilling draw; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: Coaches pleased after Kerala Blasters FC, Chennaiyin FC play out thrilling draw; WATCH highlights

    Google Play reveals best apps and games of 2023 in India Check full list here gcw

    Google Play reveals best apps and games of 2023 in India; Check full list here

    Sam Bahadur REVIEW: Will Vicky Kaushal's film win audiences' hearts? Read this RBA

    Sam Bahadur REVIEW: Will Vicky Kaushal's film win audiences' hearts? Read this

    Devotee video slamming Congress 'toll tax' on entering Mata Chintpurni temple goes viral

    Devotee's video slamming Congress 'toll tax' on entering Mata Chintpurni temple goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon