    Shan Masood aims to rewrite history as Pakistan gears up for tough Australia tour

    Shan Masood sets ambitious goals for Pakistan as they embark on their tour of Australia, aiming to secure a historic Test series victory.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

    Newly appointed captain Shan Masood has set a formidable objective for Pakistan as they gear up for their upcoming tour of Australia: rewrite history. Pakistan has never clinched a Test series in their 12 previous tours down under, suffering defeats in the last 14 five-day matches. However, Masood, taking charge of the Test side after Babar Azam stepped down from captaincy in all formats following a disappointing World Cup, perceives this as an opportunity.

    Speaking at a press conference in Lahore before the team's departure, Masood stated, "When you have not achieved something in history, then you have an opportunity to change it. So we will make an effort to produce positive results for Pakistan and for the World Test Championship."

    Despite leading the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle with victories in both Tests against Sri Lanka, Pakistan faces a formidable Australian team, which recently triumphed in the previous championship cycle and secured the 50-over World Cup. The Test series commences with the first match in Perth on December 14, followed by Melbourne (December 26-30) and Sydney (January 3-7).

    Reflecting on the previous tour in 2019, where Pakistan suffered innings defeats in both Tests, Masood outlined the objectives for success this time. "We need to score 400 and then take 20 wickets. We did not do that on our last tour in 2019, so that is the goal."

    Acknowledging Australia's confidence, Masood emphasised the importance of belief and contribution from all players to challenge the home team. He highlighted the team's preparation, including a training camp in Rawalpindi with a bouncy pitch to simulate Australian conditions.

    Masood expressed optimism about the appointment of former England skipper Adam Hollioake as the team's new batting coach, citing his expertise in Australian conditions. Additionally, he backed Babar Azam to have a significant impact on the tour, stating that the team's batting would revolve around him. Masood concluded by expressing the team's commitment to playing an entertaining and competitive brand of cricket that their fans would enjoy.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
