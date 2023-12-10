India vs South Africa 1st T20I - Rain plays spoilsport, toss delayed

Rain delays the toss and adds uncertainty to the start of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I at Kingsmead, Durban.

The highly anticipated clash between India and South Africa in the 1st T20I has hit an unexpected hurdle as persistent rain delays the proceedings at Kingsmead, Durban. The ground remains covered, and cricket enthusiasts await updates on whether the rain will relent and allow the game to unfold.

Team India, led by the dynamic Suryakumar Yadav, enters this series with a wave of confidence after a commanding performance against Australia. Their recent triumph in the five-match T20I series against the Aussies, where India secured a convincing 4-1 victory, sets the tone for their aspirations against the Proteas.

The toss for the inaugural T20I encounter has been pushed back due to the persistent rain in Durban, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. The ground staff diligently keeps the pitch and outfield protected under covers. As the rain persists, the latest update suggests that overs will start to be deducted after 8:10 PM local time.

In an unforeseen development, star pacer Deepak Chahar is set to miss today's match due to personal reasons, adding a twist to India's playing XI. The absence of this key bowler could potentially impact the dynamics of the Indian bowling attack.

Suryakumar Yadav and his formidable squad, including standout performers like Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, are eager to carry their momentum from the Australian series into the clash against the Proteas. Meanwhile, South Africa, captained by the talented Aiden Markram, looks forward to putting up a strong challenge on their home turf.

As fans anxiously await the rain to subside, the cricketing world holds its breath to witness the outcome of this exciting T20I series opener. Stay tuned for live updates as the battle between India and South Africa unfolds in the coming hours.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav shares insights on leading India in T20Is amidst Hardik Pandya's injury