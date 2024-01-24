India vs England: Rajat Patidar pips Pujara, Sarfaraz to replace unavailable Virat Kohli for first 2 Tests

Virat Kohli's unexpected withdrawal prompts RCB's Rajat Patidar's inclusion in the Indian squad for the first two Tests against England, bringing a fresh dynamic to the team.

The unexpected withdrawal of Virat Kohli from the initial two Tests against England has stunned fans. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that Kohli, citing 'personal reasons,' will miss the first two matches, set to commence on Thursday in Hyderabad. Speculations arose about Kohli's replacement, and according to reports, Rajat Patidar, a star from Royal Challengers Bangalore, has been chosen to fill the void in the Indian squad for the opening matches.

Patidar, who has been making a case for national selection, showcased his potential with a notable score of 151 against England Lions in Ahmedabad last week, coupled with a century in the warm-up fixture. His inclusion reflects the national selection committee's preference for fresh talent, sidelining the return of veterans like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, as well as domestic stalwart Sarfaraz Khan.

While former India opener Aakash Chopra suggested Rinku Singh as a potential replacement for Kohli, highlighting Rinku's proficiency beyond white-ball formats, he also considered Pujara but questioned if the management had moved on from the 35-year-old batter.

Chopra stated, "Cheteshwar Pujara is a legit option, but are the Indian selectors looking at him as an option at all? That's the question we need to ask and wonder."

The decision is eagerly awaited, as the Indian team prepares for the Test series against England with an adjusted squad.

