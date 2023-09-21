Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs Australia 1st ODI - Team news, pitch report and probable playing XIs

    The anticipation for the Cricket World Cup reaches a fever pitch as India and Australia brace themselves for an enthralling clash scheduled for October 8 in Chennai.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 6:49 PM IST

    The countdown to the upcoming World Cup intensifies as India and Australia prepare to kick off their campaigns in an eagerly anticipated clash on October 8 in Chennai. However, before this marquee showdown, both teams face a rigorous challenge: three matches in just six days. These games serve as crucial opportunities to fine-tune strategies and, for Australia, to reintegrate key players returning to action. Nevertheless, they also present a daunting task of guarding against any last-minute injury setbacks. The 1st ODI is set to take place in Mohali at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium.

    Australia has already grappled with a significant setback with Travis Head's fractured hand likely ruling him out of the World Cup. Meanwhile, India faces its own concerns as Axar Patel is unavailable for the first two matches of this series.

    Also Read: Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala's World Cup dreams shattered due to injuries

    In terms of recent form, India rides high on the success of their Asia Cup triumph, where they demolished Sri Lanka for just 50 runs in the final. On the flip side, Australia arrives with the memory of a 2-0 series lead slipping into a 3-2 defeat against South Africa. As both teams eye the World Cup, these three games hold immense significance, with performances, player form, and confidence on the line.

    Australia's preparation for the World Cup has been marked by challenges in assembling their first-choice XI, a task further complicated by Head's injury. However, the return of captain Pat Cummins, Steven Smith, and Mitchell Starc, along with Glenn Maxwell's arrival, injects optimism. The workload of Glenn Maxwell, though, remains a subject of curiosity.

    An intriguing addition to the Australian squad is Matt Short, stepping in as Head's replacement. As a dynamic opener who can also deliver valuable offspin, he presents a like-for-like replacement and, if he impresses, could secure a spot in the final 15.

    For India, the Asia Cup ticked many boxes, affording them the luxury of resting stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, and Hardik Pandya for the initial two games of this series. The focus shifts to R Ashwin and Washington Sundar, vying for the role if Axar remains unavailable. Additionally, this series offers an opportunity for Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav to spend quality time in the middle, addressing concerns like Iyer's back spasm and Suryakumar's limited playing time during the Asia Cup.

    In the spotlight, R Ashwin's potential return to ODI cricket after a lengthy absence and Pat Cummins' recovery from a wrist injury stand as key storylines. Both will play pivotal roles in their respective teams' fortunes.

    Pitch Report:
    As these teams prepare for the series opener, all eyes will be on the pitch conditions in Mohali, with early-season expectations and a hot, dry day adding intrigue to the mix. Usually it's a good batting surface in Mohali but it will be interesting to see how it plays tomorrow.

    Probable Playing XIs

    India: 1 Ishan Kishan, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 KL Rahul (capt, wk), 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Mohammed Siraj/Shardul Thakur, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

    Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Mitchell Marsh, 3 Steven Smith, 4 Marnus Labuschagne, 5 Alex Carey (wk), 6 Cameron Green, 7 Marcus Stoinis, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Spencer Johnson/Tanveer Sangha, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood.

