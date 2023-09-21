Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala's World Cup dreams shattered due to injuries

South African fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala face the heartbreak of missing the upcoming World Cup in India due to injuries, as confirmed by the national team's white-ball head coach, Rob Walter.

South Africa's fast bowlers, Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala, have had their World Cup aspirations cruelly dashed by injuries, confirmed by the country's white-ball head coach, Rob Walter. In response to these unfortunate setbacks, the national team has swiftly made replacements, with Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams stepping into the breach as part of the 15-man World Cup squad.

Nortje, known for his express pace, has fallen victim to a suspected lumbar (lower back) stress fracture. His journey from experiencing lower-back spasms after the second ODI against Australia to the medical scans and tests culminated in the heartbreak of World Cup exclusion.

On the other hand, Magala, who encountered an injury while representing the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, reported a knee niggle during the recent ODI series against Australia. As a precautionary measure, he has been left out of the World Cup squad.

In the face of these setbacks, Rob Walter expressed his disappointment, saying, "It's hugely disappointing for Anrich and Sisanda to be missing out on the 50-over World Cup. Both are quality players that add immense value to the Proteas. We sympathize in their omission and will continue to provide all the necessary support as they work towards their return to competitive action."

Nevertheless, adversity often paves the way for opportunity. This unfortunate turn of events has created a global stage for Andile and Lizaad. These two players have been actively involved in South Africa's winter programs and recently represented the country in the white-ball tour against Australia. Their well-rounded skill sets have earned them the privilege of completing the 15-player squad for this year's World Cup, a responsibility they will undoubtedly embrace with enthusiasm.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues' stellar batting display fires India into semis