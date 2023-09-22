Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs Australia: 1st ODI clash in Mohali promises high-octane action; Pitch and Weather conditions

    Get ready for a thrilling encounter as India takes on Australia in the 1st ODI on September 22, 2023, at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. In this preview, we delve into the anticipated showdown, including team updates, pitch conditions, and insights from the captains. 

    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

    Brace yourself for an exhilarating face-off as India goes head-to-head with Australia in the 1st ODI, scheduled for September 22, 2023, at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. In this preview, we will explore the eagerly awaited showdown, covering team updates, the state of the pitch, and perspectives from the captains.

    When: The much-anticipated clash between India and Australia in the 1st ODI is scheduled for Friday, September 22, 2023, at 1:30 PM local time.

    Where: The action will unfold at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

    Pitch and Weather Conditions: Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to a run-fest as Mohali, after a hiatus of over four years without hosting an ODI, is expected to offer a typically flat pitch akin to those seen in regular T20 matches. The extensive square boundaries will once again add strategic depth to the game. Recent stats show that in the last five ODIs played here, pacers have been more successful, claiming 43 wickets compared to the spinners' 22, albeit at a slightly higher economy rate. Weather-wise,  Although there will be a bit of rain prior to the start of the game but willl be played under warm, clear skies and a full game is expected without many interruptions.

    Team Updates:

    India: The absence of Axar Patel and the resting of Kuldeep Yadav has paved the way for Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion. Ishan Kishan, versatile as both a middle-order spin-hitter and a backup opener, is expected to partner Shubman Gill at the top. The formidable pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami will be available, with the first two likely to feature prominently.

    Australia: Marnus Labuschagne returns to the fold after missing the World Cup squad. Glenn Maxwell, recovering from an ankle injury, will be rested in Mohali as part of his carefully managed preparation for the upcoming World Cup. Captain Pat Cummins confirmed that Mitchell Starc won't be part of the first ODI. The spotlight will also be on Adam Zampa, who has had mixed performances in India.

    Did You Know:

    -Australia boasts an impressive track record in Mohali, having won six out of seven ODIs played here.
    -In his recent four ODI innings, Ravindra Jadeja has accumulated a total of 43 runs. His performance against Australia could use improvement, with a modest record of 515 runs from 28 innings, averaging 24 with a strike rate of 74.
    -Pat Cummins last featured in an ODI in November 2022.
    -In Mohali ODIs, Ravichandran Ashwin has managed only two wickets in the 29 overs he has bowled.
    -KL Rahul's captaincy record in ODIs shows an average of 19.

    What They Said:

    -Ajit Agarkar, India's chief selector, expressed hope that Shreyas Iyer, who is currently fit, performs well in the upcoming three games.
    -Australia captain Pat Cummins emphasized the need to strike a balance between adapting to local conditions, winning matches, and ensuring the team isn't fatigued by the time the World Cup begins.

