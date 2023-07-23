Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs WI 2023: India's bowling coach criticises defensive approach of West Indian batters on slow pitch

    India's bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey, voices disappointment as the West Indies adopts a defensive approach on a slow pitch during the Test match. With limited assistance for bowlers, Mhambrey advocates for a balanced pitch that challenges both batsmen and bowlers. 

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 3:54 PM IST

    India's bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey, expressed his disappointment with the West Indies' defensive approach on a slow pitch during the second Test match. With West Indies finishing the third day at 229 for five and seemingly playing for a draw, Mhambrey took a swipe at the batters for not attempting to play shots on a pitch that offered little for the bowlers.

    Mhambrey described the pitch as "very, very slow for batting" and stressed the need for a balanced pitch that offers something for both batsmen and bowlers. Despite India's bowlers doing a commendable job, Mhambrey acknowledged the challenge of taking 20 wickets on such a surface.

    He expressed his desire for pitches to be more sporting, offering entertainment and the possibility of results. India had won the first Test in Dominica comfortably, going 1-0 ahead in the series.

    With West Indies trailing by 209 runs on the third day of the second Test, Mhambrey highlighted the importance of taking early wickets on the fourth day to keep their chances of winning the match alive. He praised debutant seamer Mukesh for his impressive performance, especially in generating swing with the new ball. The team remains focused on securing a victory in the match, approaching it session by session.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2023, 3:54 PM IST
