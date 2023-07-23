Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2023: England's chances hang in the balance as Rain threatens on Day 5

    England's chances of keeping the Ashes series alive are at risk due to continuous rain interruptions during the fourth Test at Old Trafford. With only 30 overs played on Saturday and a gloomy weather forecast for Sunday, the match outcome remains uncertain.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 2:45 PM IST

    England's hopes of keeping the Ashes alive are under threat due to persistent rain disruptions during the fourth Test at Old Trafford. With only 30 overs played on Saturday and a poor weather forecast for Sunday, the outcome of the match remains uncertain. The rain-hit match has left England with limited time to claim five wickets for victory, or to bowl Australia out and chase down the required runs for a win. Even a draw could see Australia retain the Ashes with one match remaining.

    Adding to the concern is the weather outlook for Sunday, which predicts a 91% chance of rain in Manchester. While there may be some spells of sunshine between 12 pm and 8 pm, a full day of play seems unlikely. This raises fears that England won't have enough time to stage a series-levelling victory, with the Ashes hanging in the balance.

    England's performance has been dominant so far, with a commanding lead in the Test. However, the rain interruptions have hampered their momentum, and the wicket's docile nature has limited the assistance offered to bowlers. England's efforts to shuffle their bowlers and try various combinations were hindered by bad light conditions, which forced them to resort to spin.

    The situation remains tense as Australia heads to tea on day four with a challenge of scoring 162 more runs to avoid being asked to follow on. The persistent rain halted play and may prove to be a decisive factor in the outcome of the series.

    As the Ashes continue to hang in the balance, both teams anxiously await the resumption of play on Sunday. Fans can watch the action live on Sky Sports Cricket, with the build-up starting at 10.15 am and the first ball at 11 am. The match's fate rests on whether the weather will allow enough play for either side to emerge victorious and shape the fate of the Ashes series.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2023, 2:45 PM IST
