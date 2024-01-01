Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs SA: Sunil Gavaskar suggests tactical changes in the India's playing XI for Newlands Test

    Sunil Gavaskar provides strategic insights ahead of the second Test clash against South Africa, recommending key alterations to India's playing XI.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 1, 2024, 1:55 PM IST

    Leading up to the second Test match against South Africa, Sunil Gavaskar has proposed alterations to the playing XI. South Africa thwarted India's aspirations of securing a Test series victory in the Rainbow Nation for the first time, dealing them an innings and 32-run defeat at SuperSport Park in Centurion. With only two matches in the series, India can, at best, achieve a draw if they win the second Test commencing in Cape Town on Wednesday. In anticipation of the crucial match, Gavaskar has suggested modifications to the team, specifically recommending the inclusion of Ravindra Jadeja in place of Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI.

    "Ravindra Jadeja, if fit, should come back in the team. Ashwin did bowl well from what was expected out of him on that pitch, but we missed Jadeja's control while batting at number 7 in Centurion," stated Gavaskar on Star Sports

    "If you're Rohit Sharma and you want to go with the same bowling attack, that's also fine. But if you're thinking of making a change, Mukesh Kumar could come in for Prasidh Krishna. But if you feel Prasidh is confident in the nets, then he should be backed for the second Test," added the former India star, Irfan Pathan

    India's captain, Rohit Sharma, openly acknowledged that his team lacked the prowess to challenge South Africa, attributing the embarrassing loss in the first Test to a deficiency in collective effort. India's lackluster performance, both with the bat and ball, resulted in their dismissal for 131 in 34.1 overs in the second innings after allowing South Africa to amass 408 in 108.4 overs in their initial innings. The visitors had posted a score of 245 in the first innings.

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2024, 1:55 PM IST
