    IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah eyes wicket bonanza as 'Bazball' takes center stage in Hyderabad

    Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah anticipates capitalising on England's aggressive 'Bazball' approach, aiming for a wicket harvest in the upcoming Test series.

    IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah eyes wicket bonanza as 'Bazball' takes center stage in Hyderabad
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

    Jasprit Bumrah anticipates that England's much-hyped ultra-aggressive approach, termed "Bazball," could play to his advantage, potentially yielding him numerous wickets in the upcoming five-match Test series. As India faces England in a seven-week tour, commencing with the series opener in Hyderabad on Thursday, Bumrah acknowledges the successful yet unconventional cricketing strategy employed by England under coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes.

    While Bumrah may not entirely relate to the term "Bazball," he acknowledges the effectiveness of England's aggressive style, showcasing an alternative approach to Test cricket. Reflecting on his experience as India's captain in July 2022, when he encountered England's offensive approach in Birmingham, Bumrah expresses confidence in using their attacking mindset to his advantage as a bowler. He suggests that their aggressive play won't tire him out and could result in him claiming a considerable number of wickets.

    Bumrah, who boasts 41 wickets in 10 Tests against England, appreciates the challenge posed by England's bold strategy but sees it as an opportunity to showcase his skills as a bowler. He humorously notes that he's open to offering advice on playing the pull shot to England's batters.

    Regarding the possibility of captaining India, Bumrah expresses his enjoyment of the responsibility during his one-game stint as captain, drawing inspiration from Pat Cummins and acknowledging the unique role of seam-bowling captains. Despite starting his career with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, Bumrah emphasises Test cricket as the pinnacle, where the challenges of taking wickets and the absence of luck factor make it the ultimate format.

    While Bumrah appreciates the importance of every cricket format, he warns against an overkill of any specific format and emphasises the need for a balanced representation of Test cricket, T20s, and ODIs. He believes that maintaining a balance rather than favouring one format over the others will contribute to the overall appeal and sustainability of the sport.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 2:35 PM IST
