IND vs ENG, 5th Test: James Anderson joins elite club with 700 Test wickets at Dharamsala (WATCH)

In a historic moment, James Anderson, the veteran English bowler, etched his name in the annals of the sport by reaching the monumental milestone of 700 Test wickets during the intense clash between India and England in Dharamsala.

The accomplishment solidifies Anderson's status as the leading wicket-taker among pacers, a distinction he earned by surpassing Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 wickets during the Oval Test against India in 2018.

As the list of the most Test wickets in history reflects, Anderson now stands proudly alongside the cricketing legends:

Muttiah Muralitharan: 800 wickets

Shane Warne: 708 wickets

James Anderson: 700 wickets (ongoing)*

Anil Kumble: 619 wickets

Stuart Broad: 604 wickets

Additionally, Anderson holds the record for the most Test wickets for England, a testament to his enduring excellence in the sport:

James Anderson: 700 wickets (ongoing)*

Stuart Broad: 604 wickets

Ian Botham: 383 wickets

Bob Willis: 325 wickets

Fred Trueman: 307 wickets

