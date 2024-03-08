Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Rohit and Gill shine on Day 2, but late batting collapse adds drama to Dharamsala Test

    In a riveting display of skill and setbacks, skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's centuries put India in control against England in the fifth Test.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

    Despite a late batting collapse, India found themselves in a commanding position in the fifth Test against England, ending day two at 473 for eight. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's remarkable centuries propelled India to dominance, with a partnership of 171 runs for the second wicket. However, a final session collapse saw India lose five wickets for 97 runs. Debutant Devdutt Padikkal showcased his class with a solid 65, but Sarfaraz Khan threw away his wicket after tea. Despite the late setbacks, India led England by 255 runs at stumps.

    Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who initially struggled, made a strong comeback with 4/170 in 44 overs, while left-arm spinner Tom Hartley (2/126 in 39) and Mark Wood (0/89 in 15) also contributed. The pitch remained favorable for batting, and at tea, India seemed set to dominate before a combination of good bowling and reckless batting kept England in the game. India's scoring rate slowed down significantly in the final session.

    Kuldeep Yadav's spin was notable, and despite a tough time in the first two sessions on day two, Bashir and company extracted more from the pitch. Sarfaraz, Padikkal, and Dhruv Jurel all fell victim to avoidable shots. England's captain Ben Stokes, returning to bowling after a long break, dismissed Rohit Sharma, providing a moment for the visitors to cheer. However, Sarfaraz and Padikkal ensured the runs kept flowing.

    In the morning session, Rohit and Gill dominated, reaching 264 for one at lunch. England's attempts to contain them, including various field placements and short-ball tactics, proved futile. Rohit completed his 12th Test hundred, and Gill followed suit, bowing to the crowd in celebration. Despite the Barmy Army's noise, India maintained their advantage at the HPCA stadium.

