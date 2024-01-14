Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: India's bowling brilliance restricts Afghanistan to 172 in Indore

    Team India showcased an exceptional bowling performance at Holkar Stadium, restricting Afghanistan to 172 in their T20 encounter.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    The Indian bowling unit delivered an outstanding performance on the flat pitch of Holkar Stadium, limiting Afghanistan to 172 in their allotted 20 overs. Axar Patel achieved a milestone by taking his 200th wicket, contributing to figures of 2/17, while Arshdeep Singh secured three wickets.

    Opting to bowl first after winning the toss for the second consecutive time, India faced a challenging start with Arshdeep Singh conceding 9 runs in the opening over, and Mukesh Kumar proving expensive with 21 runs in his initial two overs. Ravi Bishnoi entered the attack in the third over, claiming Gurbaz's wicket in his debut over, and Axar Patel dismissed Ibrahim in the final powerplay over. Despite wickets falling at the other end, Gulbadin Naib played an aggressive inning at number 3, scoring a career-best 57 off 35 balls. Azmatullah Omarzai fell to Shivam Dube, and though Naib was dropped at 41 by Virat Kohli, he continued his attacking display.

    Axar Patel, who reached his 200th T20 wicket, eventually dismissed Naib. Mohammad Nabi, after getting a lifeline on 11, was caught by Rinku Singh off Bishnoi. Najibullah Zadran contributed 23 off 21, Karim Janat played a quickfire 20 off 10 balls, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman scored 21 in just 9 balls, guiding Afghanistan past 150.

    Arshdeep Singh completed a three-wicket haul, delivering a brilliant final over that included two run-outs. Ravi Bishnoi also contributed with two wickets, while Shivam Dube bowled effectively in the middle and death overs, finishing with figures of 1/36 from his three overs.

