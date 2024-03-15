'Hardik Pandya kya chaand se utar ke aaya hai': Praveen Kumar slams BCCI over favouritism for Pandya (WATCH)

Praveen Kumar has launched a fresh verbal assault on Hardik Pandya, questioning the special treatment given to him by the BCCI. Kumar criticised Pandya's decision to skip domestic cricket despite his recent return to the game after an ankle injury. He expressed frustration over Pandya being exempted from the board's directive to prioritise Ranji and other domestic forms over the IPL.

Kumar questioned why Pandya was granted such privileges, suggesting that there should be no exceptions for him. He urged the BCCI to take a firmer stance and ensure Pandya's compliance with the regulations. Kumar's comments included pointed remarks about Pandya's absence from Test cricket, implying that he should not be allowed to pick and choose formats based on his preferences.

Furthermore, Kumar emphasised the need for clarity regarding Pandya's future in Test cricket. He called for transparent communication between Pandya and the BCCI to address any uncertainties regarding his role in the longer format of the game.

Also Read: Ed Sheeran plays cricket with Shubman Gill ahead of India concert sends social media abuzz