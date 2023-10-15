Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Glad Pakistan couldn't dedicate a win to Hamas': Israel envoy after India's victory in ODI World Cup 2023

    Discover the heartwarming display of solidarity between India and Israel as Ambassador Naor Gilon expresses his gratitude for the overwhelming support witnessed during the India vs Pakistan match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 1:02 PM IST

    Naor Gilon, the Israeli Ambassador to India, shared his heartfelt sentiments after India's victory against Pakistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup. He was moved by the display of solidarity with Israel by numerous Indians who exhibited their support through posters during the match.

    India maintained a perfect record against Pakistan in ODI World Cup history, securing a seven-wicket victory in Ahmedabad on Saturday, marking their eighth consecutive win against their arch-rivals at the mega event. Amidst this achievement, Naor Gilon expressed his emotions, highlighting the Indian support for Israel during the match.

    Mr. Gilon expressed his contentment on Twitter, after India's victory in the IND vs PAK match at OD World Cup 2023 and underscored that Pakistan could not attribute its victory to Hamas terrorists. He appreciated the solidarity shown by Indians, sharing pictures of individuals holding posters that read "India Stands With Israel In War Against Terrorism."

    These sentiments were shared shortly after Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman, Muhammad Rizwan, attributed his team's recent victory against Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup match to the people in Gaza.

    In earlier statements, Naor Gilon metaphorically highlighted the strong support from India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that the level of assistance offered could almost form another unit of the Israel Defence Force. He commended PM Modi for being among the first global leaders to unequivocally condemn the terror attack.

    (Credits: ANI)

    Speaking to ANI about the overwhelming support from India, the Ambassador expressed his gratitude, describing it as a point of optimism and deep emotion. He underscored the importance of India-Israel relations and expressed appreciation for the solidarity shown by the Indian people.

    Naor Gilon emphasized the widespread support, indicating the immense willingness of regular Indians to volunteer and stand by Israel. The support from Indian officials, businessmen, and ordinary citizens was described as a testament to the strong and emotional ties between India and Israel.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Injured Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has been ruled out of World Cup

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2023, 1:18 PM IST
