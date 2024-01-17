Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Fan who hugged Virat Kohli during India vs Afghanistan T20I in Indore gets hero's welcome (WATCH)

    The fan who breached security to hug Virat Kohli during the second T20I against Afghanistan in Indore has received a warm welcome upon his release.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 3:42 PM IST

    The man who made headlines for breaching security to hug Virat Kohli during the second T20I against Afghanistan in Indore received a hero's welcome upon his release. The fan, who climbed the fence of the spectators' gallery to embrace Kohli mid-match, was detained and interrogated by the police at Tukoganj police station. However, he was released before the third and final game.

    Virat Kohli, making a return to T20I colors after a 14-month hiatus, played a crucial role in India's victory. The Holkar Stadium crowd in Indore gave him a special ovation, showcasing their admiration for the talismanic batter. Kohli, adopting a different mindset, scored a brisk 29 off 15 balls, contributing to India's win against Afghanistan.

    Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube played significant roles in the victory, smashing half-centuries as India secured a convincing six-wicket win in the second T20I. Jaiswal's 68 off 34 balls, along with Dube's unbeaten 63, propelled India to victory with 26 balls to spare, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

    The unbeaten home record in T20I series extends to 15 consecutive series for Team India.

